What is Epiphany and why do we celebrate it?

At Epiphany, we remember the wise men who came to find Jesus. This is the story...

Meaning of Epiphany

The word Epiphany is not found in the Bible as such. It comes from the Greek word ἐπιφάνεια (epiphanea) which means manifestation or revelation, from the word meaning to reveal. It is used in Greek in 3 Maccabees 2:9 which is translated into English as 'manifestation' in the New Revised Standard Version (NRSV), which gives a footnote which reads 'or epiphany'.

The word epiphany has come into general English usage to mean a moment of sudden realisation. We say 'I had an epiphany' when we come to suddenly understand something. It can be a profound scientific breakthrough, or it may be a religious awareness, or it can be a mundane situation when we realise why someone did something strange, or we work out why something works in a certain way, or we crack a puzzle, or we solve a bugging mystery. Sometimes an epiphany is also called a 'Eureka moment', from the story of Archimedes in the bath, when he realised a method to determine the volume of an irregular object. A famous scientific epiphany was when Isaac Newtown realised that an apple falling, and the moon orbiting, were both subject to the same force of gravity.

Religious epiphanies

Sometimes people have a religious epiphany when they discover faith. A famous epiphany happened to John Wesley when he suddenly understood faith, and his heart was strangely warmed. A more modern epiphany happened when C.S. Lewis realised he believed in God whilst thinking, when riding on the top of a double-decker bus. In Christianity, the Christian Epiphany refers to a realisation that Christ is the Son of God.

Epiphany

Epiphany has been part of traditional Christian worship since at least the fourth century. In the traditional Western Church calendar, the coming of the Magi is recalled as twelve days after Christmas, on 6th January which is called Epiphany. The day before is called the Twelfth Night, which is traditionally when Christmas decorations are taken down. This Epiphany is the idea that the Gentiles first came to know of the incarnation of God, through the Magi, when the baby Jesus was revealed for who he was. Epiphany is therefore also sometimes unofficially known as "The Three Kings' Day".

Epiphany customs

Centuries ago Epiphany used to be observed in Britain. However in Victorian Britain, Christmas became a bigger festival, and Epiphany was forgotten in its wake. Today in many churches especially in the Protestant world, Epiphany passes by as an ordinary day. For most people Epiphany is really just a marker for when to take down the decorations. However, in other countries especially those with a living Catholic or Orthodox heritage, Epiphany is very much celebrated and is associated with different customs.

Latin countries

In some countries such as Italy and Spain, and Latin America, Epiphany is when children receive their Christmas presents. Children may write letters to the Magi and leave their shoes out overnight to find presents in the morning. They may fill their shoes with straw or food for the three kings' horses or camels to eat, and place them on their balcony or by the front door on "Reyes Magos" (Epiphany Eve). Many families will take Epiphany off and exchange presents. In Spanish, it is called "El Dia de los Reyes" (The Day of the Three Kings). In Spain, families line the streets to watch colourful parades. Likewise, in Italy Italian children wake up to find gifts and sweets.

Epiphany food

In some parts of the world they bake special Epiphany bread. In Mexico, people eating a special type of sweetbread called "Rosca de Reyes", which is ring-shaped and topped with candied fruit, with a small figure of baby Jesus hidden inside. Whoever finds the figurine is said to have good luck. In Switzerland, another type of bread is called "Dreikönigskuchen" (Three Kings' Cake) which is eaten on Epiphany. In France "Le Jour des Rois" (the Day of Kings), also called the "Fête des Rois", is marked with parties, when "galette des rois" (cake of the kings) is eaten. This cake is flat and round, and covered with a white napkin when it is carried into the dining room.

Epiphany in Prague

In the Czech Republic, some people mark "Zjevení Páně" (Epiphany) by swimming in the usually very cold River Vltava which cuts through Prague. Later there is a "Tři Králové" (Three Kings) Parade in Prague. People dress up as the Magi, and ride camels through Malostranské Square to the Starometska namesti (Old Town Square). This is meant to be a re-enactment of the wise men's journey to Bethlehem, and the Magi arrive at church for "Půlnoční mše" (midnight mass). The Three Kings Collection annually raises a lot of money for charity.

Orthodox Epiphany

In the Orthodox tradition, Epiphany falls on 19th January, but that usually is when they remember the baptism of Jesus, rather than the arrival of the Magi. For Orthodox believers marks a celebration of Christ's baptism by John the Baptist in the River Jordan (Matthew 3:16-17). This is sometimes accompanied by swimming in the local river, lake or sea. In some countries the Orthodox priests throw a cross into water and divers compete to bring it back first. In Ethiopia, Epiphany is called "Timket" and is a very colourful event when people dress in colourful liturgical robes, and people are sprinkled in blessed water by the priests.

Public holiday

Epiphany is a public holiday on 6 January in some Catholic countries such as Austria, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Spain, and on 19 January in some Orthodox countries like Cyprus, Greece and Ethiopia.

Chalking the door

In some countries, especially those in central Europe with a Catholic culture, there is a tradition called "chalking the doors". This involves people, sometimes dressed as oriental kings, visiting houses at Epiphany who then chalk up the letters C, M and B with crosses between them, on the door lintels along with the year. This is supposed to bless the house and its occupants for the coming year. It echoes the story of marking door lintels at the Passover in Exodus 12:13. The letters C, M and B are short for the Latin phrase "Christus mansionem benedicat" (meaning may 'Christ bless this house'). However many people also think of them standing for Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, the traditional names of the wise men. The tradition dates back to mediaeval times. C+M+B chalk letters can be seen on doorways in Catholic parts of Germany and across Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia. However, in the Czech Republic it is more likely to be K+M+B where Caspar is called Kaspar, and in Hungary it is more likely to be G+M+B where Caspar is called Gáspár.

Lectionary readings

The Revised Common Lectionary (RCL) is used by many churches, but typically those in the Catholic, Anglican and Lutheran traditions which follow a set of commonly agreed readings, which are topically linked to the traditional Church calendar. There is usually an Old Testament reading, a reading from the Psalms, a reading from one of the Gospels, and a reading from one of the Epistles. The lectionary readings for Epiphany are Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm 72:1-7, 10-14; Matthew 2:1-12; and Ephesians 3:1-12.

Old Testament readings for Epiphany

The verses in Isaiah 60:1-6, speak of kings coming to pay homage to the Lord. Notable is the verse which reads "Herds of camels will cover your land, young camels of Midian and Ephah. All from Sheba will come, bearing gold and frankincense and proclaiming the praise of the Lord" (Isaiah 60:6 NIV).

Psalm 72 is a psalm of King Solomon, which follows the same idea of people paying honour to the royal son (Psalm 72:1). Notable is the verse which reads "The kings of Tarshish and of distant shores will bring tribute to him, the kings of Sheba and Seba will present him with gifts" (Psalm 72:10 NIV). For some people these are actual prophecies of the coming of the Magi, although for others they are poetic descriptions of a future Messiah.

New Testament readings for Epiphany

The reading from Matthew 2:1-12 is the actual story of the coming of the Magi, which is only found in Matthew's Gospel account. In the Bible the Magi are unnumbered and unnamed and from a land (or lands) unspecified. These details are added by tradition, but the gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh are mentioned in the text (Matthew 2:11).

The reading from Ephesians 3:1-12 is about Paul explaining that he is the preacher for the Gentiles. This relates to the story, because the Magi are regarded as the first Gentiles to meet Jesus, and when they returned to tell the story to their own land (or lands), and as envoys of their king, they were the first Gentiles to pass on the good news of Jesus.