Presbyterian Church in Ireland under investigation amid safeguarding concerns

The headquarters of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has become the subject of an inquiry by the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland following a damning internal report into safeguarding and news of a criminal investigation.

Last month the Rev Trevor Gribben stood down as moderator of the PCI. At the time he said, "Following an internal investigation and report, it has become clear that there have been serious and significant failings in the central safeguarding functions of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

"As a result of this, people have been placed at risk. We are aware of a number of people who have been harmed, and we believe there may well be others as yet unknown to us. We apologise unreservedly for this."

The safeguarding failings took place from 2009 to 2022. For some of that time Rev Gribben was the PCI’s general secretary.

According to the BBC, the Church's acting clerk, Rev Dr David Allen, said the PCI would be cooperating fully with the Commission in order to improve its practices.

"As a denomination, we made an announcement on 12 November detailing significant failings in our central safeguarding processes and we have committed ourselves to doing whatever is required to regain the trust that we have lost. We believe this inquiry will be one further step in this process."

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck has said that the police are “aware” of the Charity Commission’s intentions and that a criminal investigation into safeguarding concerns “remains active”, adding, “We are working closely with the Charity Commission and with other statutory and community safeguarding partners."

On Thursday the PCI will be live-streaming a special meeting on the issue at its General Assembly. The meeting will discuss a 23-page report that outlines some of the key issues.

The report calls for the creation of a new safeguarding department, a review of non-disclosure agreements, the creation of a task force into governance, culture and integrity, and an external review of safeguarding practices.

"This is a shameful position for part of the Church of Jesus Christ to be in," the report laments.