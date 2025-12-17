BBC chooses Bradford Cathedral for Christmas Day broadcast

Bradford Cathedral's Carols for All service was fully booked. (Photo: Bradford Cathedral)

The BBC has chosen Bradford Cathedral as the location for its live Christmas Day service in 2025, coinciding with its status as UK City of Culture and placing the historic cathedral firmly in the Christmas morning spotlight.

BBC One will broadcast the service live across the country at 10am on 25 December, drawing viewers into a celebration led by Minor Canon for Congregational Life, Rev Henriette Howarth, and Dean of Bradford, Andy Bowerman, delivering the sermon.

The liturgy will reflect Bradford’s cultural diversity, and feature prayers, readings and the Lord’s Prayer recited in multiple languages by members of the cathedral’s worshipping community.

Music will play a central role, with the Cathedral Choir - directed by Organist and Director of Music Geoffrey Woollatt - conducting well-known carols including "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing".

Jonathan Dove’s "Missa Brevis" will also be performed, accompanied by sub-organist and assistant director of music, William Campbell.

Rev Canon Ned Lunn, who will read the Gospel passage, said the service will showcase “the unique Bradford flavour” at the end of the city’s cultural year.

Describing Christmas at the cathedral as a blend of ancient Christian storytelling and global cultural expression, he said: “Rooted in the ancient story of Jesus which has been proclaimed on this site for 1,400 years, we will show how, with a pinch of contemporary and global touches, this story of God's hospitality crosses cultural and linguistic differences. Come for a proper Bradford Christmas!”

Doors open at 8.45am for a 10am broadcast start. Attendance on Christmas morning will be open to all, though the cathedral is asking worshippers to notify organisers of their plan to attend either via email or phone call, so it can prepare for what is expected to be a busy service.

Bradford’s forthcoming national broadcast comes as cathedrals across the UK prepare for one of their busiest festive seasons in years.

At Gloucester Cathedral, a full programme of Advent and Christmas worship and family-focused events is already under way.

Dean of Gloucester, Andrew Zihni, said the season offers “a message of hope, love and peace that continues to speak to us all today,” adding that visitors will find “a warm welcome,” whether they come to “pause in the quiet beauty of Advent or to celebrate the wonder of Christ’s birth.”

Gloucester’s traditional carol services are so popular that the cathedral is holding them on three consecutive evenings this year (at 6pm on Sunday 21, Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 December). The services sit alongside Midnight Mass (from 11:15pm on December 24), Christmas Day Eucharist (at 10.15am on December 25), and family carol services tailored to children.

The cathedral interior has been transformed with trees, lights and festive decorations, and families can participate in a variety of activities including the free Good Tidings Family Trail.

There is also a focus on community support - Gloucester Cathedral has been collecting donations for its local foodbank from November 29 to December 18.

Music remains central to the season, with highlights such as Carols on the Hour from 11am on December 6 and Britten’s Ceremony of Carols at 4:15pm on December 7.

Through its In Tune Music and Organ campaign, the cathedral is inviting supporters to sponsor pipes in its new organ - an instrument expected to bring “bright, sparkling notes” to future Christmas celebrations.