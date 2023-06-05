Utah school district bans King James Bible from school libraries

Copies of the King James Bible have been removed from some school libraries in the US state of Utah after a parent complained.

The parent allegedly claimed in a complaint to the Davis School District last December that parts of the King James Bible were unsuitable for children.

The district has removed copies from several elementary and middle school libraries, stating that "vulgarity and violence not suitable for younger students", The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reports.

Copies of the King James Bible in the district's high schools will remain.

State law was changed last year to require districts to consult with parents about "sensitive material".

The complaint is reported to have referred to this law in claiming that the King James Bible "has 'no serious values for minors' because it's pornographic by our new definition".

The bill that changed the law was sponsored by Ken Ivory who said that the King James Bible "is a challenging read for elementary or middle school children on their own".

"Traditionally, in America, the Bible is best taught, and best understood, in the home, and around the hearth, as a family," Ken Ivory said in a Facebook post.