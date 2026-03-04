Victory for ex-gay Christian who was prosecuted in Malta over 'conversion therapy' comments

A jubilant Matthew Grech outside the court in Malta with his supporters. (Photo: Instagram/Matthew Grech)

An ex-gay Christian accused of “advertising conversion practices” in Malta has been found not guilty.

It marks the end of a three-year legal battle for Matthew Grech, who is now calling on Malta to abandon its conversion practices laws.

Speaking outside court, Grech said Christians were once again free to share their testimonies.

"Christians should be free to share their testimonies, share what God has done in their lives, share their views around sexuality and gender, and share the Word of God freely without a sense of intimidation, fear [or] bullying," he said.

He continued, "The Maltese courts have decided for freedom of speech, for freedom of religion, and we're just really thankful that finally we can look at a future where we can see the restoration of a healthy discussion, a healthy debate around sexuality and gender.

"And the truth is: transformation, change, is real, it is possible, and it is time to bring the discussion to the table again."

Grech was prosecuted for comments he made during an interview with PMnews Malta, a free speech media platform, in 2022 about his experience of leaving behind homosexuality and the effectiveness of therapy for unwanted same-sex attraction.

Grech, who recently got engaged, first went on trial the following year and had been facing up to five months in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 euros.

Final submissions were heard in February 2025 and the verdict had been due before the end of the year but it was repeatedly postponed.

Grech attended court to find out the verdict again last week only to discover that the hearing had been postponed once more to 4 March.

He was finally declared not guilty on Wednesday.

"It’s a victory! Praise you Jesus!" he said in an update on Instagram.

"Now I call on the Maltese government and the European Commission to revoke the law around 'conversion practices'. It’s simply a weapon in the hands of activists, and it needs to go."

In a further statement issued after the verdict, Grech said he should never have been prosecuted and that "the law must never be weaponised to silence lawful Christian testimony".

"It has exposed the danger of loosely worded criminal laws that can be stretched and applied at will. When laws are unclear, they become tools and tools in the wrong hands can become weapons," he said.



"Over these past three years, the process itself became the punishment. I endured emotional strain, reputational damage, financial cost, and constant uncertainty. No one should have to live under the weight of criminal charges simply for exercising their right to free speech.



"Today’s decision is not just a personal vindication it is a reaffirmation of a fundamental principle: speaking about one’s lived experience, including the transforming power of Christ, is not a crime. That this should happen in Malta with the support of the wider European political network should be a warning to the world."

So-called conversion therapy has been banned in Malta since 2016. The country's Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender and Gender Expression Act forbids any treatment, practice or sustained effort that aims to change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. The ban covers medical, psychological, religious or other interventions aimed at altering someone’s identity or expression.

The two journalists on PMnews who interviewed him were also prosecuted and found not guilty on Wednesday.

Grech was joined outside court by Andrea Williams, CEO of the Christian Legal Centre (CLC) which assisted him in his defence.

"It's a great day for the Gospel and it's a great day to show that change is possible and to be free to speak of that change," she said.

The CLC said the outcome of the case would have "international ramifications".

"What happens in Malta on these issues is of international significance as Malta became the first country in the European Union to ban what LGBT lobbies describe as ‘conversion therapy’ in 2016," it said after the verdict was handed down.

"A ripple effect has followed with other nations, such as the UK and Australia, using the original Maltese legislation as a blueprint for similar bans."

Mrs Williams said 'conversion therapy' was "an undefined, politically loaded term with no grounding in fact, and it should never have been used to target a young man simply for sharing his Christian testimony".

The CLC called the 'not guilty' verdict for the two journalists prosecuted with Grech a "win for freedom of the press".

"Matthew should never have been dragged through the criminal courts for openly describing his journey to faith, a personal, voluntary decision to follow Christ. Even the broadcasters who challenged him robustly during the interview were prosecuted, which showed just how absurd and dangerous this case had become," Mrs Williams continued.



“Today’s acquittal sends an unmistakable message: attempts to criminalise Christian teaching and testimony will not stand. This is a win for Malta, for Europe, and for all who care about free speech and freedom of religion worldwide.”

Dr Mike Davidson, Chairman of the International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC), welcomed the ruling, saying: “We are relieved that the court has provided clarity in this case. At its heart was a simple but vital principle — that individuals must be free to speak about their own lived experience without fear of criminal sanction.

"We remain committed to upholding professional standards, lawful dialogue, and careful engagement on matters that are often deeply personal and complex.”