Christians praying for Iran after death of Supreme Leader Khamenei

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christians are praying for a new and better future for Iran, one that includes the protection of religious freedom, following the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Open Doors said it was praying for an end to oppression and the beginning of "a new season of freedom, especially religious freedom" that would "open a door for the explosion of the gospel of Jesus across the land".

An Open Doors expert on Iran said the death of Khamenei "marks a significant and sobering moment in Iran’s history".

"As an Iranian Christian, I cannot ignore that under his leadership the Church in Iran lived for decades under intense pressure, facing restrictions, surveillance, arrests, and the constant weight of uncertainty," they said.

"Many faithful believers endured suffering simply for following Christ. Yet even in hardship, the Church has remained resilient, prayerful, and deeply rooted in hope. This moment is not about revenge or triumph, but about the possibility of a different future. One where freedom of conscience, dignity, and justice are extended to all Iranians, regardless of faith or background."

They added, "My prayer is that this turning point will open the way for peace, reconciliation, and genuine freedom for our nation.”

An Iranian Christian convert who fled Iran because of persecution said she was "hopeful that we would be able to go back to our homeland".

"May God bring peace and protect the whole middle east through this time of change for Iran," she said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post on Saturday that Khamenei had been killed in the US-Israeli strikes. This followed earlier confirmation from a senior Israeli official of the deaths of 40 senior Iranian leaders.

The strikes followed the recent massacre of thousands of protesters, in which 19 Christians were reported among the dead.

Trump said: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,” he said. “Hopefully, the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots.”

Article 18, a UK-based organisation advocating for human rights and religious freedom in Iran, said Khamenei's name was "associated with bloodshed at home and terrorism abroad" and "the suppression of religious minorities and dissidents".

Under Khamenei, Christians were regularly arrested and imprisoned, with the situation worsening after protests in 2009. In response, the Iranian regime increasingly cracked down on what it called “the enemies of Islam” which it claimed were “spreading lawlessness, promoting false mysticism, promoting Baha’ism, and expanding house-churches".

"Following this hate speech, human rights organisations reported increased pressure on religious minorities, including Christians—especially converts," said Article 18.

"The ensuing wave of arrests, heavy prison sentences, pressure to return to Islam, and the closure of Christian gathering spaces were all defined within the same security perspective that saw 'house-churches' not as a religious phenomenon but as the construct of an external enemy."

A report published just this month by Article 18 in partnership with Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) and Middle East Concern warned that the persecution of Christians had intensified in the last year and that Christians were increasingly becoming "scapegoats". In 2025, the number of Christians arrested for their religious beliefs or activities nearly doubling from 139 to 254, while those imprisoned, exiled or subjected to forced labour rose from 25 to 57.

Despite this, Open Doors said the Church in Iran had consistently grown.

A spokesman for Open Doors in the Middle East, speaking before news of the death of Khamenei, said he was praying for a better future for Iran: "I do not celebrate war, nor do I take lightly the suffering it brings to ordinary families — in Iran, in Israel, and across the region. Every life is precious before God.

"Yet as an Iranian, I also cannot ignore the deep longing for freedom that has lived in the hearts of our people for generations. If this painful moment becomes a turning point toward justice and true liberty, then my prayer is that it leads not to greater destruction, but to the restoration of dignity, hope, and peace.

"As followers of Christ, we pray for the protection of the innocent, for restraint among leaders, and for a future where Iran and the region may know freedom without fear. May God bring light out of darkness and peace out of turmoil.”

The Gospel Coalition is asking Christians to pray for "peace and a quick resolution of conflict" as well as "opportunities for Christians to show non-believers that we are seeking a city that is to come, where there is neither war nor death". It has also asked that Christians pray for "open doors into Iran for the gospel, religious freedom for the people of Iran, and an awakening of spiritual concern and receptivity for the Persian people".

Christians around the world have been weighing in on the US military intervention. Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, said the action taken by the US was "necessary and justified" but cautioned that now was a time for prayer, not celebration.

"The Iranian Islamic regime posed a serious threat to Israel and other peace-seeking nations. For believers, however, this is not a moment for celebration but for intercession. It is a time to bend the knee, not pump the fist," he said.

"We must pray for our leaders and for the people of Iran. Our leaders are well aware of the geopolitical and military realities. Yet Scripture reminds us there are deeper forces at work (Daniel 10). Behind visible conflicts often lie spiritual strongholds that shape events in ways not immediately seen.

"I believe President Trump made the right decision. Still, there is more unfolding than what appears on the surface. The days ahead may be complex and demanding.

"This is where the Church has a distinct and indispensable role — to stand in prayer, to seek God’s wisdom and protection, and to engage the battle in the heavenlies with spiritual discernment and steadfast faith."

The Australian Christian Lobby asked Christians to pray that Iran would flourish under new leadership.

"Iran stands at a pivotal moment. The US has taken decisive action to remove the threat of Iran's nuclear capability and to dismantle its evil Islamic regime," it said.

"For decades, the Supreme Leader and senior military authorities have overseen grave human rights abuses, including heavy persecution against Christians. An estimated 99% of Christians in Iran are converts from Islam — something the regime labels “apostasy,” a charge that can carry the death penalty.

"Iranians are taking to the streets in Australia, celebrating an end to a repressive regime that subjugated women, violently suppressed opposition, and restricted freedom.

"Let us continue to pray for the complete dismantling of tyranny, and for the safety, security, freedom, and flourishing of the Iranian people."