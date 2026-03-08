What we can learn from Mary of Bethany

(Photo: Pexels)

Every year on March 8, the world marks International Women’s Day – a moment to celebrate the achievements, courage and influence of women across cultures and generations.

Often the stories highlighted are those of leadership, innovation or social change. But the Bible offers a different kind of example of strength and devotion in the story of Mary of Bethany at the house of Simon the Leper. Her actions may not appear glamorous or empowering in the way the modern world defines these traits, yet they reveal a profound lesson about love, sacrifice and recognising the true worth of Christ.

The shocking act at Bethany

Mary was the sister of Lazarus, whom Jesus raised from the dead, and Martha (John 11:1-2). A few days before the Passover, a dinner was held in Bethany at the house of Simon the Leper (Mark 14:1-3; Matthew 26:6). During the gathering, Mary did something that shocked everyone present.

She took an alabaster jar filled with pure nard and poured it out on Jesus (John 12:3; Mark 14:3). Nard was an extremely expensive perfume worth about 300 denarii – roughly a year’s wages at the time, since a denarius was the typical daily wage (Mark 14:5; Matthew 20:2). In modern terms, its value could be compared to tens of thousands of pounds. Some Gospel accounts also describe Mary wiping Jesus’ feet with her hair (John 12:3).

To those watching, her actions seemed outrageous. From Judas to the other disciples, all were appalled (John 12:4-5; Mark 14:4). They saw the perfume as being wasted and argued that it could have been sold and the money given to the poor (Mark 14:5; John 12:5). Their reaction may sound familiar. Even today, we might read this story and feel confused or uncomfortable. Was this not excessive? Wasteful even?

The extravagance of God’s love: seeing the true worth of Christ

But Jesus saw the moment differently. He called what she had done “a beautiful thing” (Mark 14:6). More than that, He declared that wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, her story would also be told (Mark 14:9; Matthew 26:13). Yet if we are honest, how often do we actually hear about Mary of Bethany when we celebrate great achievements?

Why did Jesus honour her so highly? Because while others saw waste, Mary saw the Lord's worth. She recognised who Jesus truly was. Her act reflected the heart of the gospel itself: that the Son of God left His heavenly throne and entered a broken world to save sinners, ultimately giving His life on the cross (John 3:16; Philippians 2:6-8; Romans 5:7-8).

From a purely logical perspective, that love might appear just as extravagant as Mary’s perfume. Was humanity deserving of such sacrifice? Has the whole world accepted Him? If judged by simple calculation, it might even seem wasteful.

Yet like Mary offered her most precious possession to Jesus, God sacrificed His most precious gift – His Son – out of love (Romans 8:32; John 3:16; 1 John 4:10). True love often appears illogical. It leaves the ninety-nine sheep to search for the one that is lost (Luke 15:4). It rejoices over the finding of a single coin with a celebration greater than the coin itself is worth (Luke 15:8-9). It welcomes home the prodigal son with joy (Luke 15:20-24).

Mary’s act reflected this same kind of love. In Jewish culture, a woman’s hair was closely tied to her honour and dignity, yet she used it to wipe Jesus’ feet (1 Corinthians 11:5-6,11; John 12:3). In doing so, she humbled herself completely before Him. Jesus Himself would soon do the same in an even greater way. He would surrender His honour, endure mockery, beatings and humiliation, and suffer death on a cross, bestowing His spiritual riches on us who are spiritually needy (Isaiah 53:3-5; Mark 15:15-20; 2 Corinthians 8:9).

Mary’s action also carried deep symbolic meaning. Oil was used in the Old Testament to anoint kings, and in pouring out the perfume, Mary was unknowingly recognising Jesus as the true King (1 Samuel 16:13; 1 Kings 1:39; Zechariah 9:9; John 18:37; Revelation 19:16). At the same time, she was preparing His body for burial – something Jesus Himself acknowledged, as His crucifixion was only days away (Mark 14:8; John 12:7).

She understood His value. That is why she did not offer a small portion or a cautious gift. She poured out everything. While others misunderstood the moment, Mary responded with wholehearted devotion while Jesus was still with them.

The lessons from Mary of Bethany

Her story reminds us to remain spiritually awake. The disciples were physically present with Jesus, yet they failed to grasp the significance of what was unfolding. Mary saw what others missed.

She also challenges us not to measure love with a calculating mindset. The gospel invites us to respond freely and generously – giving our time, talents, resources and lives in devotion to Christ while we still can. She teaches us to see and receive the unconditional love of God – and to respond to it with everything we have (1 John 4:19; Romans 5:8).

And perhaps the most powerful lesson is this: Mary was not concerned about how others would judge her actions. She humbled herself before the Lord without shame.

In God’s kingdom, true honour is found in humility. Those who lower themselves will be lifted up (Luke 14:11). Those who pour themselves out will be filled (Luke 6:38).

That is why Jesus said her story would be remembered wherever the gospel is preached. And perhaps that is the most remarkable achievement of all – one worthy of reflection not only on International Women’s Day, but every day.

Dear reader, what would it look like for you to be a Mary of Bethany in this day and age? May we, like her, have eyes to see the worth of Christ, hearts courageous enough to respond, and hands willing to pour out everything at His feet.