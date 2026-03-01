The story of St David’s Day

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Every year on March 1, people across Wales and Welsh communities around the world mark St David’s Day - a celebration of the country’s patron saint, its culture, and its proud heritage.

But who was St David? Why is the Wales’ patron saint? And how did daffodils and leeks become part of the tradition?

Let’s delve into his story to get these answers.

Who was St David?

St David (also known as Dewi Sant in Welsh) was born on the south-west coast of Wales, close to modern-day city of St Davids in Pembrokeshire, at some point between 462 and 515 AD.

Legend says his birth was extraordinary. His mother, St Non (or Nonita), is said to have given birth to him amid a violent storm on a clifftop. According to tradition, the pain was so intense that the rocks split beneath her fingers. The remnants of St Non’s Chapel still identify the site today.

From the very beginning, stories surrounded St David suggest he was destined for a life of spiritual leadership. Later in life, he became renowned as a powerful Welsh bishop, preacher, teacher, establishing numerous monastic settlements and churches across Wales, parts of England, and even Brittany during the 6th-century. He is also said to have made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, bringing back a stone that now rests in an altar at St Davids Cathedral.

His most important foundation was a monastery at Mynyw, later known as Tyddewi (“David’s House”), on the banks of the River Alun. Today, that place is the city of St Davids, the smallest city in the UK.

The original monastery was later destroyed by Viking raids. In the 12th century, the Normans built St Davids Cathedral on the same site. For centuries, it became a major place of pilgrimage - even William the Conqueror is said to have visited.

Miracles and legends

Like many early saints, St David’s life is surrounded by miracle stories.

One of the most famous tells of a time when he was preaching to a huge crowd in Llanddewi Brefi. Some complained they couldn’t see or hear him. Suddenly, the ground beneath his feet is said to have risen up, forming a hill so everyone could see him clearly. A white dove reportedly landed on his shoulder - a symbol of divine blessing.

He was also known for living a simple and disciplined life. He and his monks ploughed fields by hand, followed a strict vegetarian diet and refrained from drinking beer. Tradition claims St David himself lived on little more than leeks and water.

March 1: celebration of his legacy

St David is believed to have died on 1 March 589 AD (some traditions say around 600 AD), reportedly after living over 100 years.

His final words to his followers have echoed through Welsh history: “Be joyful, keep the faith, and do the little things that you have heard and seen me do.” In Welsh, this became one of the most cherished sayings: “Gwnewch y pethau bychain mewn bywyd,” meaning “Do the little things in life.”

Since the 12th century, March 1 has been observed as his feast day. Over time, it became more than a religious remembrance. St David’s Day evolved into a celebration of Welsh identity, culture, language and history.

Although it is not an official bank holiday, schools, workplaces and communities across Wales mark the day with pride.

Celebrations take place throughout Wales and beyond. These include vibrant parades, with a national parade held each year in central Cardiff. Traditional music, dancing and singing form a central part of the festivities, alongside hymns performed in both Welsh and English. Flags are proudly displayed, including the red Welsh dragon and St David’s black-and-yellow cross.

Many communities also organise special concerts and local events to mark the occasion. In schools, children often wear traditional Welsh costume and some dress as rugby players, miners or medieval Welsh princes.

Food plays an important role in the celebrations. Traditional dishes enjoyed on the day include cawl, a hearty broth made with lamb and vegetables, Welsh rarebit, and Welsh cakes, sweet griddle cakes often filled with raisins. Another popular choice is bara brith, a tea-infused fruit loaf, along with laverbread, a traditional Welsh speciality made from seaweed.

St David’s Day is therefore not only a time to honour a saint, but also an opportunity to celebrate the distinctive flavours of Wales.

Connection to daffodils and leeks?

Both the daffodil and the leek serve as national emblems of Wales and on March 1, you’ll see many people wearing one or both.

The leek is the older emblem, linked to legends of Welsh soldiers being instructed to wear it in battle by St David once and to his simple diet of leeks and water. While the daffodil blooms in abundance in late February and early March, perfectly timed for St David’s Day. It later became a popular symbol of Welsh pride, helped by its Welsh name, cenhinen Bedr (“Peter’s leek”), which connects it to the older tradition.

Final Thoughts: Why St David still matters today

St David is the only patron saint among the nations of Britain and Ireland who was born in the country he represents. His life represents faith, humility, discipline and service. But perhaps his greatest legacy is simplicity: “Do the little things.”

Each March 1, Wales celebrates not just a historical figure, but a national identity rooted in faith, culture, resilience and joy. If you’d like to wish someone a happy St David’s Day in Welsh, you can say: “Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!”

So, dear reader, whether you’re wearing a daffodil, cooking cawl, singing the national anthem, or simply sharing those words with family or friends, remember you’re taking part in a tradition that stretches back more than 1,400 years.