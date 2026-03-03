Justice is 'being delivered', say Iranian Christians

A global network of Iranian Christians has welcomed targeted strikes against Iran’s leadership by the US and Israel. 

The group said that they "rejoice" in the news that Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, died in Saturday's strikes, saying that he had led a "terrorist regime" and was responsible for the deaths of countless protesters.

"Khamenei was directly responsible for the recent brutal crackdown of the uprising in Iran," they said.

"He was also directly responsible for the oppression of Christians, many of whom were forced to flee the country and several remain in prisons with long-term prison sentences."

They called on world leaders to support the US's military action against Iran and help to rebuild the country. 

"Our hope and prayer is for the Islamic Republic leaders to surrender to the Iranian people and allow for the safe return of the exiled Iranians in the diaspora including but not limited to Prince Reza Pahlavi and for a safe transition of power and the establishment of a democratic government where the state is separate from religion and everyone would be equal before the law; where freedom of religion will be guaranteed and Iran will retain its territorial boundaries," they said. 

Archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, was more subdued in his response, saying, "Tragically, the cycle of violence has expanded with terrifying speed."

He asked Christians to join in "urgent, unceasing prayer" for Iran and other countries affected by the military action. 

"We implore God to protect the innocent - the mothers, the children, and the elderly - who are caught in the crossfire of this 'Operation Epic Fury' and the subsequent 'crushing responses'," he said. 

"We pray specifically for a 'sound mind' for the leaders of the United States, Israel, and Iran, that they might recognize the futility of this bloodshed and turn back from the precipice of a global catastrophe."

Pope Leo has called for a return to dialogue, saying: "I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time. Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue."

