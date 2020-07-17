Tony Campolo 'making progress' after stroke

Jennifer Lee

Tony Campolowww.TonyCampolo.org

Tony Campolo is "making progress" after suffering a stroke last month. 

In an update, his team said he was "now working hard at therapy". 

"Keep the prayers coming!" they said, adding that he was "deeply touched" by the messages of encouragement and prayer. 

The popular preacher and writer suffered a stroke on June 20.  It left him partially paralyzed on the left side of his body and face. 

His children Bart Campolo and Lisa Goodheart have asked people to pray and send messages of support to their dad and mum, Peggy.

"Obviously this is a difficult situation for everyone, but we are grateful that both our parents' minds, spirits and determination to serve are still strong, and we are genuinely optimistic about their prospects for getting their lives back on track," they said.

"In the meantime, rather than calling either one directly, the best way to support and encourage Tony and Peggy is to send cards and emails that let them know you love them, are praying for them, and don't expect a reply."

