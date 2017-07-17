'The Incredibles 2' plot news: Sequel to focus on Elastigirl, Jack-Jack's powers

After it was confirmed that "The Incredibles" would be getting a sequel, fans have been wondering about where it will pick up after the first one. To answer everyone's lingering questions, Pixar Animation Studios chief creative officer John Lasseter has offered some new details about the next installment.

At Disney's D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, California, Lasseter confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel will pick up immediately after the events of the 2004 film. In fact, only a minute will pass between "The Incredibles" and "The Incredibles 2."

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on," the 60-year-old animator told IGN. "It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well, that's where [we] start this movie."

While it will keep the same family theme, "The Incredibles 2" will focus more on Helen Parr, better known as Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter). The heroine will reportedly fight the bad guys, while Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson), will stay home to take care of Violet (voiced by Sarah Vowell), Dashiell Robert/Dash (voiced by Huck Milner) and baby John "Jack-Jack" Jackson.

"The Incredibles 2" will also explore Jack-Jack's powers. In a brand-new trailer, it was revealed that the youngest member of the Parr family is potentially the most powerful one and has the widest array of abilities. He can manipulate molecules, mimic elements and teleport. He can also pass through solid objects with no visible injuries, lift himself into the air with his mind and fire needle-thin purple lasers from his eyes.

"The Incredibles 2" is scheduled to be released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on June 15, 2018.