Massacre in eastern DRC: 70 beheaded in Protestant church as violence escalates

The brutal conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has taken another horrific turn, as 70 missing people were found beheaded inside a Protestant church in Kasanga following an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

According to Vianney Vitswamba, the coordinator of the local Community Protection Committee, the victims had been tied up inside the church near the Mayba area. They had been held hostage for several days before being massacred with machetes.

The ADF rebels, one of the deadliest armed groups in the DRC, are known for their brutal tactics and have been linked to ISIS, leading many to classify them as a terrorist organisation. They are just one of the many armed groups that have fuelled the decades-long conflict in eastern Congo.

The violence in eastern Congo is driven by a complex mix of ethnic tensions, rebel groups, resource exploitation, and foreign influence. The conflict dates back to the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, which led to an influx of Hutu militants into the region, destabilising it further. Over the years, numerous factions including ADF and M23 rebels, have battled for control over land, mineral resources, and political influence.

Most recently, the M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have seized control of key strategic locations, including Goma and Bukavu, the country's second-largest city.

The ongoing violence has claimed nearly 3,000 lives, left 2,000 others injured, and displaced countless people, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis where over 20 million individuals have required aid.

Humanitarian workers are grappling with overcrowded hospitals and the risk of disease outbreaks, while alarming reports of sexual violence, including rape and sexual slavery, continue to surface.

As fighting between government forces and opposing groups escalates, the United Nations has raised alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis, reporting that more than 350,000 people have been left without shelter.

Amid the deepening crisis, Christian leaders and government officials have urgently called for a ceasefire, stressing the need for dialogue, humanitarian relief, and lasting peace to prevent further suffering.