New 'Islamophobia' definition rejected by representatives of all major faiths

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Representatives of all major faiths in Britain have said that there are “profound concerns” about government plans to introduce a new definition of “Islamophobia”.

The government has proposed moving away from the term Islamophobia, instead opting for the phrase “anti-Muslim hostility”.

In a letter to the government, the faith groups said they were concerned that the plans would effectively privilege one religion over all others and threaten freedom of speech.

The letter states, “You have previously said that you will not accept any definition which restricts freedom of expression … However, the definition as it stands threatens to do just that.”

Concepts in the new definition, such as “prejudicial stereotyping”, were condemned as being so vague and subjective that they could easily be used to suppress freedom of speech and stop criticism of Islam or Islamic practices.

“While the definition would be ‘non-statutory’, it would in practice be widely adopted across the public and private sector. Indeed the definition would appear to be pointless if this were not the case. We urge you to abandon this proposal," the letter reads.

It was signed by Christian Concern, the Network of Sikh Organisations, Muslims Against Anti-Semitism and the Hindu Council UK.

Tim Dieppe, on behalf of Christian Concern, argued that the new definition could itself represent a breach of equality law.

He said, “What the proposed definition of anti-Muslim hostility does is it goes beyond the law in giving Islam and Muslims special protection. In doing so it could constitute ‘unlawful discrimination towards members of other faith groups.’”

Writing for Christian Today, evangelical leader David Robertson warned the definition might even be used one day to silence those attempting to preach the Gospel to Muslims.

“I can see a day coming in the not-too-distant future when … writers like me will be prosecuted under the Islamophobia blasphemy law for spreading hate against Muslims. But preaching Christ and his word is not hatred, nor is it any kind of phobia. It is Christian love," he said.