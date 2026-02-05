Worship leader Ron Kenoly dies at 81

Ron Kenoly (Photo: YouTube/Joe Vasconcelos)

Ron Kenoly, a pioneering Christian worship leader whose anthems helped shape modern praise music and whose ministry emphasized worship as service rather than performance, has died. He was 81.

Kenoly’s death was announced Tuesday in a collaborative post on his official Instagram account by longtime music director and close associate Bruno Miranda. The post said Kenoly died the morning of Feb. 3. No cause of death was disclosed.

“For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness,” Miranda wrote. “He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader.”

“And he took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant. A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King; the King of Kings, Jesus Christ. … Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds.”

Kenoly, best known for “Ancient of Days,” “Anointing Fall On Me” and “Jesus Is Alive,” rose to international prominence in the early 1990s as a central figure in the contemporary praise and worship movement. His 1992 live album Lift Him Up became the fastest-selling worship album of its time, introducing a generation of churches to large-scale, congregational worship marked by Scripture-driven lyrics.

Another album, Welcome Home, produced by Tom Brooks, was later named Billboard’s top contemporary worship music album and won the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for praise and worship album in 1997.

Born Dec. 6, 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly showed an early interest in music and moved to California after high school to pursue a career in entertainment. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1968, touring military bases as a member of a Top 40 cover band.

Before dedicating himself fully to ministry, Kenoly recorded secular R&B music under the stage name Ron Keith and later found commercial success as part of a duo with Candy Rae. He ultimately stepped away from secular recording, spending several years seeking a gospel music path before releasing his first Christian album, You Ought to Listen to This, in 1983.

“I was in obscurity for eight years, singing my songs. Wherever the door would open, I would go, and I would sing, making no money,” he said in a 2024 interview. “But that was the gift that was in me, and I was determined to use it. And I prayed, ‘Father, I’ll go through any door that you open.’”

Kenoly’s ministry expanded significantly after he joined Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California, where he became worship leader in 1985 and music pastor two years later. Ordained in 1987, he focused on teaching worship theology. In 1993, he was named the church’s Ambassador of Music and began consulting churches nationwide on developing worship ministries.

“There needs to be a balance between worship and the Word. If you get all worship and no Word, you have fanaticism. If you have all Word and no worship, you have legalism. And you need that balance. That's what is going to help us to worship. As Jesus said in John 4:23-24, to worship in Spirit and in Truth,” he told Christian Today in a 2006 interview.

He later earned multiple academic degrees, including a music degree from Alameda College, a Master of Divinity from Faith Bible College, and a Doctorate of Ministry in sacred music from Friends International Christian University.

Church leaders and worship pastors across denominations credited Kenoly with helping redefine congregational worship.

In a statement on social media following the news of Kenoly’s passing, Pastor Tony Suarez described him as “one of the greatest psalmists of our time,” recalling a post-pandemic tent revival where Kenoly led a night of 1990s-style praise.

“He was a generational gift,” Suarez wrote. “The anointing would fall on us as he led us to sing out a joyful song and build a palace of praise to the Ancient of Days.”

In 1999, Kenoly moved to Central Florida, continuing to travel internationally as a teacher, speaker and worship leader. He also authored several books on worship, including collaborative works with Jubilee Christian Center founder Dick Bernal.

Kenoly is survived by his family. Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

