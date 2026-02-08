Prince and Princess of Wales visit Lambeth Palace to meet new Archbishop of Canterbury

(Photo: Lambeth Palace / Neil Turner)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid an official visit to Lambeth Palace, where they were welcomed by the newly appointed Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally.

The meeting took place at Lambeth Palace, which now serves as Archbishop Mullally’s office and London residence, marking one of her early engagements since being confirmed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to a statement from Lambeth Palace, the discussion focused on the vital contribution churches make to communities across the country, as well as the work undertaken by the Prince and Princess through The Royal Foundation. The conversation highlighted shared concerns around social cohesion, wellbeing, and the role of faith and service in public life.

The visit comes during a significant week for the Archbishop. Earlier, she paid homage to His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace, formally acknowledging his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England. The royal visit to Lambeth Palace followed shortly afterwards, underscoring the close relationship between the Church and the Crown at the beginning of her ministry.

Reflecting on the occasion, Archbishop Mullally said: “It was a privilege to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to Lambeth Palace today. I know we hold the same hope for a better world and I look forward to working together in the years to come. I will continue to hold them and their family in my prayers.”

Archbishop Mullally was formally confirmed in her new role at a service held at St Paul’s Cathedral last week. Her installation at Canterbury Cathedral is scheduled for next month and will mark the official start of her public ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales will represent the King at the Installation service, which will take place on 25 March, the Feast of the Annunciation - a significant date in the Christian calendar.

The visit reflects an ongoing commitment by the Royal Family to engage with faith leaders and community organisations, particularly at a time when churches continue to play a key role in supporting local communities across the UK.

As Archbishop Mullally prepares to begin this new chapter, many within the Church have expressed hope and prayer for her leadership, wisdom, and guidance in navigating the challenges facing the Church of England in the years ahead.