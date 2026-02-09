St William shrine fragments return to York Minster after 500 years underground

(Photo: Facebook/YorkMinster)

Fragments of a long-lost medieval shrine honouring St William of York have returned to York Minster for the first time in nearly 500 years, marking a major moment in the cathedral’s history and a highlight of its programme for 2026.

The stone remains, once part of an imposing two-storey shrine built over William’s tomb, form the centrepiece of a new exhibition and immersive film experience exploring the life, death and legacy of York’s patron saint.

The project coincides with the 800th anniversary of William’s canonisation.

William’s life was marked by devotion and deep loyalty to York, but also by bitter political and church conflict.

Twice appointed Archbishop of York in the 12th century, he faced fierce opposition from rival factions within the Church.

His sudden illness while celebrating Mass sparked rumours that he had been poisoned — a mystery that has never been solved.

Following his death, devotion to William grew rapidly. Pilgrims travelled from across the country seeking healing at his tomb, and reports of miracles multiplied.

In 1226, Pope Honorius III formally recognised the veneration surrounding William, declaring him a saint.

Over the following centuries, a succession of shrines was constructed in his honour, transforming his resting place into one of medieval England’s most important pilgrimage sites.

That history was violently disrupted during the English Reformation. Between 1538 and 1541, the shrine was dismantled and deliberately buried beneath York’s streets.

Archaeologists later noted the care with which the stone was concealed, suggesting those who hid it hoped it might one day be recovered.

The fragments now on display were rediscovered during excavations and preserved by the Yorkshire Museum.

They have been loaned to the Minster by York Museums Trust while the exhibition is on display, allowing visitors to see elements of the shrine in their original setting for the first time since the Reformation.

Alongside the stonework, the exhibition brings together artefacts that illuminate William’s story, including a finely crafted Sicilian ivory casket inspired by Arabian design, a replica of the only surviving seal of Archbishop William, and a stone linked to one of the saint’s best-known miracle stories.

The return of the shrine fragments is complemented by a large-scale digital reconstruction, created using detailed 3D scans of the surviving pieces.

The reconstruction forms the centre of a new film shown in a purpose-built cinema under the cathedral, offering visitors a glimpse of how the shrine would have appeared before its destruction.

The digital work was produced with input from the cathedral’s Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management and York-based visual effects company Viridian FX, whose previous projects include high-profile television productions like House of the Dragon. The film itself was created by local studio Hewitt & Walker.

Dr Jennie England, York Minster’s Research Coordinator and curator of the exhibition, said the anniversary year offered a chance to re-examine William’s significance for the city today.

“The return of these fragments of St William’s shrine to York Minster after nearly 500 years is hugely significant,” she said.

“Although our methods would be unimaginable to the craftspeople who created this medieval masterpiece, our commitment to ensuring that as many people as possible can connect with this holy and historic individual is much the same as theirs.”

The exhibition and film experience opened on January 31 and will continue to be on display throughout 2026 during normal sightseeing hours. Both are included with a York Minster sightseeing ticket.