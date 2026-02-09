Church of England directs £600,000 towards clergy mental health and financial support

A fresh funding of £600,000 has been committed by the Church of England to clergy wellbeing initiatives, as the Archbishops' Council moves to strengthen practical and emotional support for ministers and their families.

The funding package includes new grants for two national charities working with clergy facing psychological strain and financial pressure.

St Luke’s for Clergy Wellbeing will receive £100,000 to expand access to independent mental health support, while the Clergy Support Trust has been awarded £500,000 to continue its work assisting clergy households experiencing hardship, following a £2 million grant issued last year.

The grant to St Luke’s will support its supply of mental health services, complemented by early-intervention measures such as pastoral supervision aimed at sustaining long-term wellbeing in ministry.

The charity currently allocates about £500,000 annually to boost aid for clergy and their families, with £163,000 dedicated specifically to mental health services.

Clergy Support Trust’s funding will be used to help clergy meet everyday costs, including rising energy bills, emergency vehicle repairs, and school-related expenses for children.

In addition to emergency grants, the Trust offers occupational therapy support, counselling, and coaching.

Last year alone, the Trust distributed over 7,000 grants to more than 2,900 households, most of which were serving clergy families within the Church of England.

Over the past three years, it has supported above 20% of active ministers nationwide.

The Bishop of Chester and Chair of the Church of England’s Ministry Development Board, Dr Mark Tanner, welcomed the continued work of both charities, describing their support as essential to sustaining healthy ministry.

Speaking about the awards, he commented: “Clergy are a remarkable and often overlooked gift to the communities they serve. Their hard work and dedication makes a difference to countless lives, and their own well-being matters hugely.”

Clergy Support Trust Chief Executive Ben Cahill-Nicholls pointed to the Church’s own research showing significant financial anxiety among clergy, noting that the grant acknowledged both the pressures ministers face and the value of their work.

He added: “For too many, that ministry - so often a great joy - comes with real challenges, and we are delighted that the Church continues to work hard to find ways of improving the financial, mental and physical health of its clergy, in partnership with Clergy Support Trust and others.”

St Luke’s for Clergy Wellbeing Chief Executive Tim Ling said the funding would help improve access to talking therapies and enable closer collaboration with partner organisations, ensuring support reaches clergy more quickly and effectively.

The funding announcement comes shortly before a 10.7% increase in clergy salary takes effect in April. The rise applies to both the National Minimum Stipend and the National Stipends Benchmark.

