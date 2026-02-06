Scots families send clear signal to government over home education

Scottish families rally against home education proposals (Photo: Unite for Education)

Scottish families have held a rally outside Holyrood, in opposition to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently passing through Westminster.

While the bill, if passed, will largely not take effect in Scotland, similar proposals have been put forward in the Scottish Parliament. Organisers of the rally said they wished “to send a clear message to the Scottish Government regarding the importance of educational freedom and parental responsibility”.

The rally, which was organised by Christian education group Unite for Education, coincided with a similar event held in London.

In Scotland, Green MSP Ross Greer has tabled amendments to Holyrood's Schools Bill that largely mirror the requirements for home educators proposed in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The Scottish bill is currently at Stage 3 of the legislative process, although the amendments tabled by Greer are still in Stage 2.

Opponents of the proposed laws warn that they place an increased regulatory burden on home educators, potentially having a disproportionate effect on children with special educational needs (SEND).

Since the rally, the Labour government has announced a watering down of the requirements imposed by the bill, but concerns remain about a Conservative amendment that gives local authority officials, rather than parents, the right to decide what is in the “best interest” of a “child in need”.

Labour have pointed out that many children with disabilities are officially classed as being “in need” so that they can access the support they require, meaning the amendment could disproportionately impact families with disabled children.

In a statement, Unite for Education said, “This rally is not the end, it is the beginning of something in Scotland. Parents are not anti‑school. They are concerned. Concerns about what is being taught, rising violence, identity confusion, and the increasing struggles facing young people, including mental health and suicide cannot be ignored. It is time for change, and together we can make that change.”

The group said that it would be sending a formal letter to the Scottish government outlining the concerns of parents about the proposed legislation in Scotland.