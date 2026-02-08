2,000-year-old 'Pilgrim's Path' opens in Jerusalem

(Photo: City of David)

An ancient road built in the days of Jesus that led from the Pool of Siloam up to the Jerusalem Temple Mount has been opened to the public for the first time.

The so-called “Pilgrim’s Path” is believed to have been built on the orders of King Herod or Pontius Pilate. Archaeologists have spent two decades excavating the road, which runs underneath a predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood.

Among the finds discovered where a Jewish ritual bath and a podium, possibly used for public announcements or scripture reading. Many of the finds have been in relatively good condition as, counterintuitively, the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD by the Romans ensured that the road was not worn down by use.

Work on the road has been controversial, with many Palestinian residents concerned that the excavations taking place underneath their homes could present a danger to the buildings. To counter such concerns, the newly opened street is in a tunnel of concrete and metal that should support the buildings above.

Further controversy has been generated by the fact that the excavations have taken place on disputed territory in east Jerusalem.

Despite the controversy, the road has been opened to tourists, with both Jews seeking to connect with their ancient history, and Christians wishing to walk the same paths as Christ, showing an interest.

The Times of Israel spoke to some of the first people to walk the path.

Israeli resident Shira Greenspan said, “It was just the biggest honour to be among the first people to rewalk these steps … I thought it was just like a perfect blend of experiential, funny, and meaningful. It did not feel dry; it felt alive and real. You’re suddenly connected across thousands of years. It’s just breathtaking.

“To be here with Jews and non-Jews from all over the world makes you feel like you are a little stone in a big story,” she added.