Justin Bieber denies reports he's training for the ministry

Jennifer Lee

Justin Bieber said he is a member of Churchome, not Hillsong(Photo: Instagram/Justin Bieber)

Pop star Justin Bieber has denied reports that he is training to enter the ministry at Hillsong Church. 

The "Holy" singer, who is a Christian, also denied even being a member of the church in an update via his Instagram Stories.

"I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that," he wrote. 

His message was pasted across a screenshot of a story that ran in Page Six last week quoting an unnamed source in OK! magazine who said he wanted to be a "full-fledged minister next year". 

Clarifying the reports, Bieber said he has "no desire for that" and that the report is "fake news". 

The 26-year-old then added: "And btw Hillsong is not my church...for clarity I am part of Churchome." 

Churchome is the online church led by his best friend and pastor Judah Smith.

Bieber then told his fans that "church is not a place" and that he doesn't "need a building to connect with God."

"God is with us wherever we are," he wrote.

