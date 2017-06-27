J John's 'Just One' will see 20,000 gather for the UK's largest evangelistic event in decades

x

In July 20,000 people from across the UK will fill London's Emirates Stadium to hear the Gospel preached by international evangelist J John.

Just One is a mass-gathering the scale of which has not been seen in the UK since the visit of famed US evangelist Billy Graham more than three decades ago.

Taking place on July 8, the one-day arena event will feature J John, alongside music from Matt Redman, Hillsong, and the London Community Gospel choir, as part of a 'celebration of the relevance of the Christian faith'.

J John is an experienced evangelist and public speaker, having preached to millions across six continents with his unique style of expression. He describes contemporary football stadiums as 'secular cathedrals', and is hoping the event will speak to many looking for hope and change at a time increasingly defined by political division and public tragedy.

'After recent events, there is a greater need than ever for communities to unite behind a message of hope and compassion,' Just One organisers said, 'following the fire at Grenfell Tower and recent terrorist attacks in Manchester, London Bridge, and just down the road from the Emirates Stadium at Finsbury Park Mosque.'

They added: 'After the attack at the Finsbury Park mosque a mob formed around the attacker, but the Imam stepped in calling for restraint and calm. J John argues that all the world's problems are born out of a lack of forgiveness. While governments and charities attempt to alleviate the symptoms of these problems, faith leaders can tackle their root cause, as the Christian message is one of forgiveness for the past, new life today and hope for the future.'

J John previously spoke to Christian Today about his ambitions for the event. 'No one else is doing evangelism on this scale in Britain,' he said. He is expecting that as many as ten per cent of those attending will 'respond': becoming Christians through attending Just One and hearing his message.

Its hoped that Just One will be the first of many similar evangelistic arena events to come in Britain.