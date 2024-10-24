Gustavo Gutiérrez, pioneer of liberation theology, dies at 96

Gustavo Gutiérrez, the Peruvian priest and revered father of Latin American liberation theology, has died at the age of 96. His passing was confirmed by the Dominican Order of Peru on Tuesday night in Lima, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Gutiérrez, a prominent theologian and philosopher, spent his life advocating for the world's poor and marginalised, and his 1971 work A Theology of Liberation profoundly reshaped the Catholic Church's role in addressing issues of injustice in Latin America. His approach intertwined Christian salvation with a radical call for freedom from both material and political oppression, encapsulated in his declaration: "The future of history belongs to the poor and exploited."

Born in 1928, Gutiérrez served as a parish priest in his early years, ministering to the impoverished communities of Lima. His grassroots work inspired his theological insights, which argued that the Church should not only provide spiritual guidance but also fight for social justice, standing with the oppressed in their struggles against exploitation and inequality. This message resonated strongly in the context of Latin American nations grappling with dictatorships and economic disparities throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

However, Gutiérrez's theology was met with resistance from the Vatican. Seen by some as being influenced by Marxism, liberation theology was initially criticised and several of its proponents faced disciplinary measures. Gutiérrez himself was never formally censured, though he acknowledged the "difficult moments" and "critical dialogue" with the Holy See.

Nevertheless, Gutiérrez's influence grew. He inspired key figures like Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, who was assassinated in 1980 for his outspoken opposition to government oppression.

Over time, Gutiérrez's ideas became more accepted within the Church, culminating in a warmer reception under Pope Francis. The first Latin American pontiff shifted the Church's focus towards the plight of the poor, effectively rehabilitating liberation theology. In 2018, on the occasion of Gutiérrez's 90th birthday, Pope Francis praised him for his lifelong commitment to "the Church and humanity" and his "preferential love for the poor".

Archbishop Carlos Castillo of Lima paid tribute to Gutiérrez, remembering him as a "faithful theologian priest who never thought about money, or luxuries, or anything that seemed to make him superior." Castillo added that, despite his small physical stature, Gutiérrez's words carried strength and courage.