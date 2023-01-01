Care system needs fixing, says Archbishop in New Year message

The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his New Year message to rally the nation to fix the care system.

Archbishop Justin Welby said that the pressure on the existing system was one of the most pressing challenges facing the UK.

In the message, which aired on BBC 1, the Archbishop spoke of the importance of caring for others, especially the sick and ageing, but added that carers themselves need support.

He said it was not the job of the government alone to fix and that everyone had a role to play.

"We know our care system is broken, but it doesn't have to be. We can rise to the challenge of fixing it. That means action from all of us; you me, families, communities, and government," he said.

"Jesus reminds us of the value of every single person, young or old. He challenges me to love everyone as I know he loves me."

"Caring goes to the heart of what it means to be human. It's hard but it can also be the most life-giving thing we ever do. It comes back to that essential lesson: we need each other."

Later in the broadcast, the Archbishop said it was "a privilege" to care for the elderly and ageing loved ones "after what we have received from them".

He delivered his New Year message at MHA Bradbury Grange, a residential care home run by Methodist Homes in Whitstable, Kent, in the Diocese of Canterbury.

His comments come ahead of the release of a report into reforming the care sector commissioned that he commissioned jointly with the Archbishop of York.

'Care and Support Reimagined' will be published on 24 January and will share the Archbishops' vision for a society in which people of all ages and ability can flourish.

The Archbishop's New Year Message was broadcast at 12.55pm on BBC 1 and repeated again on BBC 2 at 4.40pm.