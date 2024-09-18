Ancient Christian mosaic containing one of the earliest references to Jesus' divinity unveiled

(CP) The Megiddo Mosaic, which decorated one of the oldest Christian prayer halls, is now on display at the Museum of the Bible as part of an exhibition that runs through July 2025. The mosaic bears images of a fish, a symbol of early Christianity, and a Greek inscription that reads "To God Jesus Christ."

Israeli archeologists discovered the mosaic in 2005 during a salvage excavation conducted as part of the planned expansion of the Megiddo Prison. The showing at the Museum of the Bible is the first public presentation of the mosaic, as due to its location on prison grounds, the mosaic was not accessible to the public.

In addition to the inscription recognizing Jesus as God, the Megiddo Mosaic memorializes the names of five women, perhaps highlighting the role women played in early Christian communities. The mosaic also features the name of the Roman officer who paid for it to be made.

During a reception celebrating the exhibit's Sunday opening, Museum of the Bible CEO Carlos Campo said the staff believes the mosaic conveys the "transformative power of the Bible." He urged people attending the exhibit's opening to "take a step back" and see the mosaic.

"Because as I step back, I learn more about the power of this object and what it's trying to say to me about ancient history, about the history of Christianity, about the place there at Megiddo in Israel, and so much more," Campo said.

"And so, that's what we've come together today to celebrate, that this object really is a way for us to come together, a way for us to see that these tiny little tesserae, these tiny little chips, these beautiful pieces, when placed together, they tell a remarkable story of unity," the Museum of the Bible CEO continued. "

"A remarkable story of a place that brought people in from many different areas, and yet they shared enough in common to understand that they were people who could celebrate, worship, and come together in peace," he said. "And it's what we come together to celebrate today."

During an interview with The Christian Post, Campo said the museum partnered with the Israel Antiquities Authority to bring the mosaic to the U.S. The process of moving the mosaic involved separating parts of the tiles without damaging the composition.

Experts put the pieces of the mosaic together within a few weeks of its arrival. According to Campo, anywhere from 50 to 75 staff worked on piecing the mosaic together; however, he acknowledged that there are countless others who worked on the project in an ancillary fashion.

The Museum of the Bible dedicated an exhibit to the Megiddo Mosaic because it's one of the earliest artifacts that refer to Jesus as divine, according to Campo. He also noted that the mosaic appears to indicate that many converts to Christianity were present after Jesus' death, highlighting the names of the five women and the Roman soldier featured on the mosaic.

"Some people would posit that, well, after Jesus died, there was this dark phase where almost no one was following Christ," he said. "Well, this mosaic says that that's not true, that there were people even under persecution, which they certainly had, who were faithful followers of Jesus Christ."

