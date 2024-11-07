7 Christian leaders' reactions to Trump's reelection as 47th president of the United States

(CP) In a historic political comeback on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was reelected for a second, nonconsecutive term to serve as the 47th president of the United States, and he has promised to "help our country heal" after a bruising campaign during which he escaped two assassination attempts.

"This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe [...] now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump said in his victory speech.

"We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country, and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that."

Trump, who was also happy about winning the popular vote this time around, promised to make all the people who supported him happy about their decision.

"Winning the popular vote was very nice, very nice, I will tell you. It's a great, a great feeling of love. We have a great feeling of love in this very large room with unbelievable people standing by my side. These people have been incredible; they've made the journey with me, and we're going to make you very happy; we're going to make you very proud of your vote," he said. "I hope that you're going to be looking back someday and say, that was one of the truly important moments of my life when I voted for this group of people beyond the president, this group of great people."

Many of the people who supported Trump were outspoken Christian leaders who were quick to publicly congratulate him on his victory. Here are 10 reactions from Christian leaders across the country on Trump's reelection victory.

1. SBC President Clint Pressley and pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in North Carolina

"Thanks be to God for a decisive result in the presidential contest and for pro-life victories in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump and Vice President-elect @JDVance," Pressley wrote on X. "I and millions of my fellow Southern Baptists will be praying for you. 'The LORD reigns, let the earth rejoice.' — Psalm 97:1."

2. Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Boyce College, and editor of World opinions

In his op-ed for World on Wednesday, Mohler praised president-elect Donald Trump's victory speech as "gracious and positive."

"Trump called for Americans to 'put the divisions of the past behind us,' and he presented a warm and inviting vision of America's future. He spoke of God saving his life when a shooter tried to assassinate him — and came so very close to doing so. In the course of his campaign, Trump has often spoken in far darker terms and with far less graciousness. The American people have given him the rarest of gifts: a second presidency. Only President Grover Cleveland can claim the same. So much now rests on Trump's shoulders," he wrote.

"The right response of the American people is to prepare for a new president and to work together to address the great challenges we face," he said.

"We need Donald Trump to live up to the spirit of his words presented this morning. He has an opportunity to change history. He was elected with great hopes and expectations and giant challenges. He has often proved to be his own worst enemy. We need Donald Trump to be as strong as he sees himself to be and to be a statesman equal to these demanding times.

"As Christians, our task is now to pray for President-elect Trump and for our nation. We know that much before we know anything else. The American electoral system worked and produced a clear winner."

3. Ben Carson, retired neurosurgeon and former Secretary of the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

"America first. America always. Congratulations to my good friend and the next President of the United States, @realdonaldtrump!!" Carson wrote on X Wednesday morning. "As I said earlier today, God is not done with our country. Let's get to work."

4. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on being elected the 47th president of the United States of America! I pray that you will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom," he wrote on X.

5. Pastor Dwight Mckissic, founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas

McKissic who was among a number of Evangelicals to vote against Trump and even wrote an op-ed for MSNBC about it, blamed Evangelicals for sexism.

"If the loss of Harris had to be boiled down to one factor here, William Wolfe has said it out loud....the vast majority of evangelical America, and America at large...did not want a woman president," he wrote on X. "Took America a long time to accept and support a black president...and even longer to support a female president. God yet reigns, and that's where I find my peace and joy."

6. Paula White-Cain, former senior pastor of City of Destiny Church and spiritual adviser to Trump

In congratulating Trump on his victory, White-Cain highlighted their longstanding relationship and his mission to "make America great again."

"CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! @realdonaldtrump. I am so grateful to be a part of this journey for 24 years!" she wrote on Instagram. "I am honored to stand with you, with the American people, and with God's children to Make America GREAT Again!"

7. Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP in Massachusetts

Swan, who has staunchly oppose president-elect Donald Trump for years, did not change his position on Wednesday morning.

"The election of Donald Trump threatens the hard-won rights of marginalized communities. Under his leadership, we risk seeing setbacks for black Americans, immigrants, women, and the disabled as he empowers policies rooted in bigotry and exclusion," he wrote on X.

"Trump's presidency will embolden white supremacy, putting Black communities in danger. Hate crimes spiked during his first term, and history shows us these attacks are only likely to increase as he pushes division," he continued. "America should prepare for a rollback of civil rights gains. Trump's administration has a history of dismantling protections, and we're likely to see more attempts to undermine the Voting Rights Act, affordable healthcare, and social safety nets."

