Zimbabwe Priest Arrested For Predicting Death Of Robert Mugabe In 'Message From God'

Joseph Hartropp

President Robert Mugabe turns 93 next month. A pastor has been arrested for prophesying that he will die this year.Reuters

A priest in Zimbabwe has been arrested for claiming that President Robert Mugabe will die this year.

Pastor Patrick Mugadza was arrested on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, AFP reports. Magadza held a press conference last week in which he predicted that Mugabe suggested that President Mugabe, 93 next month, would die on October 17 this year.

Zimbabwean law forbids "undermining the authority of or insulting the president," including discussing his age.

Mugadza's lawyer Gift Mtisi said that Mugadza had been in court for another alleged crime, when he was detained for his remarks about the President's age.

Mtisi said: "He was appearing at the court on a different matter when police arrested him during a break and charged him over the prophecy."

He was first charged with "undermining the authority of the president" and the charge was changed later to "insulting people of a certain race or religion."

Mugadza is in "good spirits" despite his detention, according to the BBC, and has "no regrets" over what he said.

Mtisi said: "He's admitting to the facts. He says he didn't lie – that's a message from God. Police will have to prove God didn't say it."

Mugadza, pastor of the Remnant Church, is no stranger to controversy. In 2005 he was detained for a month after holding a placard which protested the suffering of Zimbabwe's people under Mugabe's rule.

In 2005, he was arrested and detained for nearly a month after holding a placard telling Mugabe his people were suffering under his rule. Last year, he gave a sermon whilst tied to a lampost in Harare, protesting the lack of freedom in the country.

Speculation has increased about the health of Mugabe, who will turn 93 next month. He has ruled Zimbabwe, first as Prime Minister, then as President, since it's formation in 1980.

President Mugabe has mocked such suggestions, previously saying he has been resurrected more times than Jesus Christ.

