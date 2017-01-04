Christian Arrested Over Blasphemy Claims In Pakistan A Christian from Kamahan village, Lahore, Pakistan, has been arrested by police after allegedly committing blasphemy.

Hundreds Of Thousands Going Hungry In Haiti After Hurricane Matthew, Oxfam Warns Hundreds of thousands of Haitians who survived Hurricane Matthew will go hungry if governments, donors and aid agencies do not step up efforts to help them, Oxfam has warned.

France's Front National Lashes Out At The Catholic Church Over Refugees Leaders of French nationalist party Front National hit out at French bishops, demand they stay out of politics and concentrate on 'filling churches'.

Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Defends 'Anti-Gay' Sermon As Backlash Spirals Gospel singer and preacher Kim Burrell has defended her sermon at a Texas church where she referred to the "perverted homosexual spirit".

Peace Beckons In Congo After Catholic Bishops Broker Accord Catholic leaders in Congo have said they hope for a lasting peace as they seek to help find practical ways of implementing the government-opposition accord signed on New Year's Eve.

Girl 'Suicide Bomber' Aged 10 Brings New Year Islamist Terror To Nigeria A girl aged 10 dies after detonating suicide bomb on New Year's Eve in Nigeria. Another girl was lynched before she could detonate her device

Pope Francis Might Allow Married Catholic Priests, Says Top Theologian A leading Catholic theologian has revealed that Pope Francis could soon relax the rules on priestly celibacy and allow Catholic priests to marry.

Bloodshed Will Return To Israel-Palestine If Trump Moves Embassy To Jerusalem: Palestinian Official If Donald Trump goes ahead with his pledge to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem it will "ignite" the Palestinian people who could start a new uprising, a senior Fatah official has said.

Sudanese Christian Pastor Released But 3 Others Still Face Death Penalty A Sudanese church leader has been released but three others – a fellow pastor, an aid worker and a graduate – continue toface the death penalty or life imprisonment for seven criminal charges relating to alleged "spying".

Two Christian Priests 'Disappear' In Burma After Helping Newspapers Report Church Bombing Two priests have vanished after helping reporters tell the story of the bombing of their church in Mong by Burma Army troops at the beginning of December.

Pakistan Church Targeted By 'Builder Mafia', Christians Beaten Christians in Hyderabad, Pakistan, are appealing for protection against a "builder mafia" they say is attempting to seize control of a church situated on valuable building land.

Do Not Blame Muslims For De-Christianisation Of Europe, Says Leading Cardinal Cardinal Schönborn praises Donald Trump, attacks Brexit as 'unfortunate' and says Christians must not blame Muslims for wanting to Islamise Europe.

Christian Pastor Jailed In Turkey Spent Christmas In Prison Pastor Andrew Brunson has had his appeal denied and remains jailed on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organisation", campaigners say.

