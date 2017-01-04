Christian Today

Christian Arrested Over Blasphemy Claims In Pakistan
Hundreds Of Thousands Going Hungry In Haiti After Hurricane Matthew, Oxfam Warns
Beaten During Miscarriages, Imprisoned And Now Suffering With Cancer: The Chinese Christian ...
Has God become Boring? How To Divine That Awesome Glory
Church In Cairo Suicide Bomb Blast Fully Restored - Right Down To The Icons
Chip Gaines on the Buzzfeed Gay Marriage Controversy: 'We Do Not All Have To Agree.'
Dismayed By Homelessness In Tunbridge Wells: How Ten Churches Are Working Together To Help
The 12 Worst Countries For Christian Persecution Around The World
Fat Cat Wednesday And GK Chesterton: What A Great Christian Apologist Has To Say About Equality
France's Front National Lashes Out At The Catholic Church Over Refugees
North Korea, Iraq, Syria and Nigeria: The staggering levels of persecution against Christians around the world is documented in a new 'Hall of Shame' list released by watchdog International Christian Concern.

Britain's EU Envoy Slams Government's 'Muddled Thinking' In Resignation Letter

Britain's outgoing ambassador to the European Union has said Prime Minister Theresa May's negotiating objectives for Brexit were unknown to her government's representatives in Brussels.

Islamists Threaten Murdered Punjab Governor's Son For Wishing Christians Happy Christmas

A Christmas message calling for prayers for those charged under Pakistan's blasphemy laws has led to death threats against the son of a provincial governor killed five years ago for criticising the same laws.

