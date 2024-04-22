Christian charity launches safeguarding manifesto

Thirtyone:eight has released its first-ever manifesto aimed at improving safeguarding policies and legislation in the UK.

Entitled 'Together we can - a manifesto for a safer society for all', the document contains recommendations grouped into three main themes—strengthening the safeguards that are already in place, offering better protections to victims and survivors of abuse, and creating safer environments for all.

The charity has launched the manifesto ahead of the upcoming general election, and in the wake of comments from opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labour MP Stephen Timms about the vital role faith communities have to play in national renewal.

"In our manifesto we have identified several important opportunities that exist to improve policy, legislation, and guidance," Leigh McFarlane, Public Policy and Research Manager for Thirtyone:eight, said.

"In our ongoing work across the UK parliaments in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England to advocate and engage governments and parliamentarians we've already seen significant success, we know it works."

With one in five children having experienced some form of abuse or maltreatment, the charity said it was imperative that parliamentarians, lawmakers, charities, and faith-based organisations work to ensure that all children and adults enjoy the same level of protection from harm.

With legal responsibility for safeguarding currently split between Westminster and the devolved government, Thirtyone:eight is calling for legislation across the nations to be aligned as much as possible.

Justin Humphreys, Thirtyone:eight's joint-Chief Executive, said, "As a charity, our vision is of a world where every child and adult can feel, and be, safe. Engaging with law and policymakers is one important way we can work together to make significant and tangible steps toward seeing that vision become a reality."