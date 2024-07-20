Special edition New Testament to be handed out during Olympics

The French Bible Society has created a special edition of the New Testament to be distributed during the upcoming Olympics.

With just days to go until the Paris Olympic Games get underway, the French Bible Society is making its own preparations to hand out 140,000 copies of the New Testament in French and another 60,000 in English.

It hopes that the New Testatements will leave "a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the athletic arenas".

The unique edition features testimonies from Christian athletes, including French handball champion Joël Abati and Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers.

The French Bible Society is collaborating various Christian sporting ministries in delivering the New Testaments.

It said the collaboration "stands as a beacon of the power of collaboration and the shared values that bring people together, transcending the boundaries of sport and spirituality".

The special edition of the New Testament is called "More Precious than Gold" and is inspired by 1 Peter:7: "Their purpose is to prove that your faith is genuine. Even gold, which can be destroyed, is tested by fire; and so your faith, which is much more precious than gold, must also be tested, so that it may endure. Then you will receive praise and glory and honour on the Day when Jesus Christ is revealed."

Over 11 million visitors are expected to descend on Paris in the coming weeks for the Games. The New Testaments will be distributed through both the Olympics and Paralympics, which end on 8 September.

The French Bible Society had originally been planning to distribute 100,000 French and 30,000 English New Testaments but had to increase the print run due to overwhelming demand.

"It is so inspiring to read the athletes' testimonies featured in this special edition of the New Testament. These accounts serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact the Bible continues to have in our contemporary world," said Jonathan Boulet, General Secretary of the French Bible Society.

"Moreover, they underscore the vital role that each country's Bible Society plays in ensuring the accessibility and relevance of this timeless book for all."