Bishop in church stabbing forgives alleged attacker

The bishop who was stabbed during a livestreamed sermon in Sydney, Australia, has forgiven his alleged attacker.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed in the attack at The Good Shepherd Church on Monday along with three others. Their injuries were not life-threatening and he said he is "recovering quickly".

The incident was later declared a religiously motivated terrorist attack. A 16 year old was arrested in connection with the attack and has been charged with committing a terrorist act.

It sparked riots outside the church in which 10 police cars were destroyed and two police officers were injured.

In his audio message shared on social media, the bishop called for peace and urged his supporters "to act Christ-like".

"The Lord Jesus never taught us to fight. The Lord Jesus never taught us to retaliate," he said.

The bishop went on to say that he forgave "whoever has done this act" and that he was praying for his attacker.

"And I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well in Jesus's mighty name," he said.