Church

Who Divided The Bible Into Chapters And Verses?
Should The Crucifixion Come With A 'Trigger Warning' For Students?
Why Churches Should Stop Being Obsessed With Growth
Nigeria's Veteran Leaders Sing Hymn Of Peace – But For Some It Strikes A Sour Note
Is The Two State Solution Dead? What Trump May Do About Israel And The Palestinians
Charity Helps Thousands Of Iraqi Christians Going Hungry, Displaced Or Bereaved
Must Christianity Change Or Die? Yes – If That Change Is In A Conservative Direction
Weep With Mothers Who Lose Their Children, Pope Tells General Audience
Church Pastor Arrested For Nine Armed Robberies
Congressional Panel Blasts Planned Parenthood Over Abuses In Foetal Tissue Trade

Pastor Tim Keller Explains Why the Virgin Birth and Resurrection of Jesus Are Non-Negotiables for Him

Czarina Ong

The Resurrection of Christ, a painting by Noel Coypel (1628-1707), on display at the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rouen in Normandy, France.Wikipedia

Is it possible to be a Christian without believing in the resurrection of Jesus Christ? If you ask Tim Keller, founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, the answer is a definite "no."

"If something is truly integral to a body of thought, you can't remove it without destabilising the whole thing," he wrote for The New York Times. "A religion can't be whatever we desire it to be. If I'm a member of the board of Greenpeace and I come out and say climate change is a hoax, they will ask me to resign."

Keller said he could accuse Greenpeace officials of being narrow-minded, but "they would rightly say that there have to be some boundaries for dissent or you couldn't have a cohesive, integrated organisation." Religion is the same way, he added.

Keller added that Jesus Christ's teachings here on earth, as amazing as they are, are not actually the main point of His mission. His ultimate goal was to die on the cross for people's sins, so people can have a shot at eternal life with God.

"So His important ethical teaching only makes sense when you don't separate it from these historic doctrines. If the Resurrection is a genuine reality, it explains why Jesus can say that the poor and the meek will 'inherit the earth' (Matthew 5:5). St. Paul said without a real resurrection, Christianity is useless (1 Corinthians 15:19)," he explained.

Advertisement

At the same time, the Christian church would be "inexplicable" if its followers didn't believe in a physical resurrection. Keller even quoted British New Testament scholar N.T. Wright as saying that it's hard to come up with "any historically plausible alternate" to the resurrection of the Son of God.

"It is hard to account for thousands of Jews virtually overnight worshipping a human being as divine when everything about their religion and culture conditioned them to believe that was not only impossible, but deeply heretical," he said. "The best explanation for the change was that many hundreds of them had actually seen Jesus with their own eyes."

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY