It's Another Boy For Jill Duggar Dillard And Husband Derick: 'Israel And This One Will Be Best Friends'

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard announce that they will have another baby boy. (Screenshot/TLC)

"Counting On" star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting another baby boy!

The Christian couple made this announcement in a video posted by TLC. In the video, Derick sported long locks and wore a cowboy hat while his wife wore a plain coral shirt with her hair neatly pinned on the side.

"We're really excited about having another son, and I know that Israel and this one will be best friends," said Jill, adding that she "had morning sickness in the first trimester" but is now feeling much better in her second trimester.

The two are happy that their first-born son Israel is going to have someone to play with. Derick said he's particularly keen on seeing Israel learning how to share his toys with his baby brother.

"Israel can't really understand what's happening, but he's excited because other people are excited," he added.

"We're really excited about this new little blessing from God," Jill says at the end of the video.

The Dillards announced Jill's second pregnancy last December with a family photo showing Israel wearing a shirt that reads, "I'm being promoted to big brother."

They then shared this message: "Words cannot describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift! We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. We are so excited!!!"

Meanwhile, Jill's younger sister Jessa, who is married to Ben Seewald, is also expecting her second child this year. However, the Seewalds have once again chosen to keep their baby's gender a secret from their family members and the public for the time being.

The Seewalds already have a son named Spurgeon Elliot. It has been rumored that Jessa might give birth to twins this time around.