6 Signs From God To Show That Your Current Job May Not Be The Right One For You

Our careers are not everything, but they do comprise a significant portion of our life. The average person will spend more than 83,000 hours working, spread across 40 years, almost a third of their lifetime.

Realising this, it becomes imperative that we find the job that God truly wants for us. God may put some people in a profession where they can thrive. Others might be called to engage in different professions at various seasons. Whichever it is, the goal is to be at the centre of God's will, and being in the right job is an important factor.

Here are six signs to show that we may not be in the right job that God wants for us and therefore signs that for us to consider pausing to hear what He truly wants from us.

1. Closed Doors

Revelation 3:8 tells us, "I know your works. Behold, I have set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut..."

When it's God's will, there's a way. But when it's not, then many times there isn't.

But some people try to force their way into something that's not meant to be. A job or career from God will always have open doors for us.

2. Little To No Satisfaction

In God's ways there is always satisfaction. So when we feel very little satisfaction in our professions even though we've tried everything, it's most likely that it's not where God wants us to be. Psalm 16:11 reminds us, "You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore."

3. Poor Results

Yes, we won't always be on top of a mountain career-wise, but when you're always in a valley, that's not a good sign. Ephesians 2:10 says, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

God created us for good, productive and result-filled works.

4. Bad Relationships

Any job you go into, you will experience conflict and relational strife, but when relationships are stretched because of differences in values, mission, and purpose, we may not be in the right team or field.

5. No Motivation To Excel

As we are told by Colossians 3:23, "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men."

But when you really can't find it in your heart to work heartily for the Lord, then maybe that's not where the Lord wants you to be.

6. It Doesn't Line Up With Your Purpose

We all know God has a plan and purpose for us all, but maybe it's just not as luxurious or "enjoyable"' as you'd like it to be. There are more important things than the size of a paycheck and how many vacations you'll get to go to in a year. One of those things is God's good, pleasing and perfect will.