5 Ways To Cheer Up On Blue Monday

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apparently today is the most depressing day of the year. Here's how to choose joy instead. Pixabay

Today is "Blue Monday", apparently the most depressing day of the year. The date for Blue Monday is calculated via a formula that combines factors such as the weather, debt level/income, the amount of time since Christmas and time since failing our New Year resolutions to give us the date of January 16. It's been widely dismissed as pseudoscientific nonsense, but here we are.

Formulas aside, it's quite possible that one might feel rather blue today. After all, it's cold, it's dark, and it's January. The soul-crushing weight of a disastrous 2016 is a burden not easily thrown off. On Friday, a certain someone will be inaugurated as America's next president, a moment that spells celebration for some, but for others deep despair.

If you're not feeling thrilled about life this Monday, here are five ways to cheer yourself up.

This song

YouTube has much joy to offer the world. Consider this looped clip from the TV show Adventure Time mixed with Alicia Keys' "New York". Yes, it's pretty random, but if doesn't make you smile as well as dream of bacon pancakes (an undoubtedly Good Thing), then you may have to ask if you're really human at all. There's a 10-hour version if you need more of this in your life.

Advertisement

See the world

It may be a cliché, but why not make a plan to travel somewhere fun and far away? It might sound like the privilege of the wealthy, but it doesn't have to be an expensive trip. Simply look for somewhere you've never been before. Find a friend, plan an adventure, and you'll soon be dreaming, remembering that eventually winter ends (In Britain that's in May sometime) and that life isn't all bad. If you've literally not a penny to your name, it's always free to just go outside. Fresh air is good for the soul. Sing to the birds! Dance with cute woodland creatures! All these things are possible.

Get your head in the game

Feeling unmotivated? Be inspired by the ferocious encouragement of Hollywood star turned performance artist Shia LaBeouf. It's not clear what motivated this video, but very little is clear when it comes to the enigma that is Shia. Ask no questions, just embrace and enjoy. As he would say: "Just do it!"

Dance like a fool

Nothing brings joy like a silly dance. If you don't believe that, then just watch this video, one of the few highlights of 2016, in which Ed Balls, former UK Shadow Chancellor (quite a big deal) gives his all to Korean Pop in the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Like Ed, we all need to take ourselves a little less seriously sometimes, and whether alone or with company, dance like a fool.

Be spontaneous

If monotony is dull, then be spontaneous. Do something surprising. Spend the day speaking in a ridiculous comedy accent, or try something you never have before. Call a friend or family member you've not spoken to in a while and revel in the good old days. Instead of waiting for someone to meet your needs, reach out and do something for someone else. Discover the joy of giving.

Ultimately, as frivolous as this list is, we're told that joy is a gift from God, a profound, wonderful thing to be enjoyed. So let's remember that, and though life can be full of real difficulty, seek to choose joy, and live lightly, even in January.