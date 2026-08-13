Why 'sorry' is the beginning of divine healing

Duncan Williams
sorry, forgiveness, hurt, sin, apology
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Saying “sorry” is one of the simplest things we do with words, yet it carries a moral weight that is anything but simple. At its best, it is not a social reflex or a way of easing discomfort after conflict. It is an act of truth-telling: an acknowledgement that something has gone wrong, that harm has been caused, and that reconciliation is needed.

In both everyday relationships and Christian theology, however, apology and forgiveness are not as straightforward as a neat exchange of words. They depend on truth, understanding, and a willingness to see reality as it is, rather than as we wish it to be. Here, truth means an honest recognition of reality: acknowledging what has happened, accepting the reality of harm where it exists, and taking responsibility for our part in it.

At the heart of an apology is the recognition of moral responsibility. To say “I am sorry” is to admit that one’s actions have had consequences for another person, whether intended or not. Without that acknowledgement, reconciliation becomes difficult because two people are no longer working from the same understanding of reality: one carries the experience of hurt, whilst the other maintains a sense of innocence. Even if both are sincere, they remain divided in perception.

Christian Scripture places significant emphasis on this movement into truth. In 1 John we read: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins” (1 John 1:9, Bible NIV). Confession here is not about informing God of something He does not already know. It is about the human person stepping out of self-deception and into honesty. Forgiveness is received within that space of truth, not apart from it.

Forgiveness itself is often misunderstood as if it means pretending nothing wrong has happened. Christian teaching does not support this. Forgiveness is not denial; it is the refusal to allow wrongdoing to have the final word. It acknowledges the reality of harm while choosing not to respond with vengeance, bitterness, or permanent rupture.

This is reflected in the Lord's prayer Jesus teaches: “Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors” (Matthew 6:12, Bible NIV). Forgiveness here is not presented as a one-way act, but as something that shapes the whole moral life. To receive forgiveness and to extend it are held together.

In this context, saying “sorry” is not a formula that unlocks forgiveness automatically. The deeper reality in Christian thought is repentance: a turning of mind and direction.

The New Testament idea of metanoia points to a change that is internal as well as outward. An apology without awareness of harm can feel empty because it lacks this movement towards truth.

This is why Scripture also speaks to the character that accompanies forgiveness: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other” (Ephesians 4:32, Bible NIV). Forgiveness is not a single emotional decision, but part of a wider transformation in how people relate to one another, shaped by compassion and moral clarity.

One of the most difficult tensions in human relationships arises when one person does not believe they have done anything wrong, whilst the other feels deeply hurt. In such cases, reconciliation cannot simply be achieved by demanding an apology. Words alone cannot bridge a gap in perception. What is needed first is a shared understanding of what has taken place and how it has been experienced. Only then can apology become meaningful rather than forced or performative.

Christian theology adds a further and striking dimension to this: divine love does not wait for perfect articulation before moving towards restoration. The parable of the prodigal son (Luke 15) presents a father who runs towards his returning child whilst he is still at a distance. The son begins his confession, but the father’s response comes before the speech is completed. The image is not of procedural forgiveness, but of love that moves first towards reconciliation.

At the same time, Christian thought does not remove the place of repentance. Rather, it reframes it. Repentance is not a requirement God needs in order to be willing to forgive; it is the human response that makes forgiveness fully receivable. Without it, forgiveness may be offered, but it cannot be fully received or lived.

Seen in this light, saying “I am sorry” is not a minor social gesture. It is a step into truth. It acknowledges reality as it is, recognises the experience of the other, and opens the possibility of change. 

In Christian understanding, it is part of the movement by which human beings are drawn back into alignment with truth, and in doing so, become capable of receiving divine love.

Forgiveness is not the erasure of truth. It is what becomes possible when truth is finally faced.

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