What are the fruits of the Holy Spirit?

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24 May 2026 is Pentecost Sunday, when Christians recall the importance of the Holy Spirit. The fruit of the Spirit are the virtues that are produced in the life of a believer through the work of the Holy Spirit. This is the story …

The Fruit of the Holy Spirit

The analogy of the fruit of the Spirit comes from when Jesus said that prophets are recognisable as true or false by their fruit (Matthew 7:15–20). Jesus explained that a healthy tree bears good fruit, but a diseased tree bears bad fruit. By this logic, false teachers produce bad fruit in themselves and in those who follow them.

St Paul picks up the idea when he writes to the church at Galatia (a region now in modern-day Türkiye). St Paul compares the works of the human sinful nature (Galatians 5:19–21) with those of a godly life. He used the term “fruit of the Spirit” to refer to these attributes, which are evidence of the working of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23).

Translation History

The list of the fruit of the Spirit first came into modern English 500 years ago, in 1526, through William Tyndale’s translation which, when rendered in modern spelling, is “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, temperance”. This was carried over into the Geneva Bible and into the Authorized (King James) Version.

The list is now best known as “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control”, as they are translated in many Bible versions, including the Revised Standard Version (RSV), the English Standard Version (ESV), and the New Living Translation (NLT). There are only slight variations across the different versions of the Bible, except in The Message, which uses descriptions rather than words. The Contemporary English Version (CEV) translates it as “God's Spirit makes us loving, happy, peaceful, patient, kind, good, faithful, gentle, and self-controlled”. All these attributes were associated with Jesus. The opposite is manifested in toxic behaviour, unpleasantness, an argumentative nature, divisive behaviour, arrogance, and hypocrisy.

Alternative Punctuation

There is no punctuation in the Greek manuscripts from which the New Testament is translated. These are all attributes of love, so it might be that St Paul meant that the fruit of the Spirit is love and that he then itemises aspects of love. In that case, a better way to punctuate it might be “the fruit of the Spirit is love:”, where love is followed by a colon which then lists eight characteristics that define love as “joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control”. In this case, the fruit of the Spirit is love, with eight characteristics of love.

1. Love

The word love in this list is the Greek ἀγάπη (agapē), which is a selfless, sacrificial, unconditional love that seeks the best for others. The Latin Vulgate had “caritas”, which came into the Douay-Rheims Catholic Bible as the word “charity”, which has the idea of love in action. Eugene Peterson translated a more idiomatic version of the Bible called The Message, which renders love as “affection for others”.

In a section of Scripture often read at weddings, St Paul wrote: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8, NIV).

Jesus said we should even love our enemies (Matthew 5:44). The opposite of love is hatred, conceit, envy, boastfulness, and pride.

2. Joy

The word joy in the list is the Greek χαρὰ (chara). The Message version calls it “exuberance about life”. In Proverbs 17:22 it says, “A joyful heart is good medicine”. Nehemiah said that “the joy of the Lord is your strength” (Nehemiah 8:10). Jesus’s brother James encourages believers to count it as joy when facing difficulties (James 1:2). St Paul wrote that the kingdom of God is not about eating and drinking but “righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit” (Romans 14:17, NRSV). Joy is a deep, abiding sense of gladness, happiness, and contentment. The opposite of joy is sorrow, despair, and negativity.

3. Peace

The word peace in the list is the Greek εἰρήνη (eirēnē), and the word for peace in Hebrew is shalom. The Message version calls it “serenity”. The word has the sense of absence of conflict but also the idea of harmony, tranquillity, and calmness. The Psalmist tells us to turn from evil and do good and to seek peace and pursue it. (Psalm 34:14) Jesus, who himself was known as the Prince of Prince (Isaiah 9:6), said “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). Near the end of his ministry Jesus said “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:27, NIV). St Paul urges people to pursue those things which lead to and produce peace, to help build each other up (Romans 14:19). Peace is an inner tranquillity and harmony with God and others, even amid difficulties. The opposite of peace is discord, anxiety, and strife.

4. Patience

The word patience in Greek is μακροθυμία (makrothumia). It was translated as “longsuffering” by William Tyndale which also was kept in the Authorized Version and is also found in the New King James Version (NKJV). It is called “forbearance” in the New International Version (NIV). The Message version calls it “a willingness to stick with things”. In the Old Testament Job was the epitome of patience and in the English language we have the idiom the “patience of Job”. Forbearance emphasises a more active and restrained response under provocation, without losing your composure. Patience, longsuffering, and forbearance have the idea of being able to endure hardship, or provocation without becoming quick to anger. Patience is linked to endurance (Colossians 1:11)The opposite of patience is impatience, fits of rage and vengefulness.

5. Kindness

The word kindness in Greek is χρηστότης (chrēstotēs). It was translated as “gentleness” by William Tyndale which was kept in the KJV. The Message calls it “a sense of compassion in the heart”. Kindness has the idea of fairness and mercy. The Old Testament mentions God’s “unfailing kindness” (e.g. 1 Samuel 20:14 and Jeremiah 31:3). Kindness should be done cheerfully and not begrudgingly (Romans 12:8). Kindness is the idea of compassion and consideration toward others. Jesus was known for his compassion. The opposite of kindness is unkindness, harshness, cruelty, and malice.

6. Goodness

The word goodness in Greek is ἀγαθωσύνη (agathōsunē). J.B. Phillips and the New Revised Standard Version (NRSV) prefer “generosity”. Weymouth used the word “benevolence”. In The Message it is “a conviction that a basic holiness permeates things and people”. Goodness has the idea of moral integrity and the desire to do what is right. In the Old Testament it is also called “uprightness of the heart” (e.g. Job 33:3 and Psalm 119:7) In his well-known 23rd Psalm, David sang “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life” (Psalm 23:6). James wrote that goodness is the harvest that is produced from the seeds planted by people of peace (James 3:18). The opposite of goodness is evil, immorality, wickedness, prejudice, and hypocrisy.

7. Faithfulness

The word faithfulness in Greek is πίστις (pistis). J.N. Darby and J.B. Phillips preferred “fidelity”. The Jerusalem Bible has “trustfulness”, which is nice. The Message says that “we find ourselves involved in loyal commitments”. Faithfulness has the idea of endurance, loyalty, and trustworthiness in relationships. In the Old Testament the faithfulness of God is often associated with righteousness and justice (e.g. Isaiah 42:3). The opposite of faithfulness is faithlessness, unfaithfulness, untrustworthiness, and betrayal.

8. Gentleness

The word gentleness in Greek is πραΰτης (prautēs). William Tyndale and the Authorized Version and J.N. Darby had “meekness”, the Douay-Rheims had “mildness”, J.B. Phillips had “tolerance”, and the Good News Bible has “humility”. The Message describes it as “not needing to force our way in life”. All these words are aspects of gentleness which involves meekness, mildness, tolerance, a humble attitude, humility, and consideration for others. St Paul wrote of “the meekness and gentleness of Christ” in 2 Corinthians 10:1. St Paul wrote to Timothy that we must be gentle to everyone, and be patient, and meek with those who oppose us (2 Timothy 2:24-5). The opposite of gentleness is harshness, aggression, arrogance, self-righteousness, pride, and intolerance.

9. Self-control

The word self-control in Greek is ἐγκράτεια (enkrateia). William Tyndale had “temperance” which was taken into the Authorized Version. The Message describes it as being “able to marshal and direct our energies wisely”.

Writing to Timothy, St Paul wrote "For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline" (2 Timothy 1:7). Self-control is that ability to control one's desires, emotions, and behaviour. The opposite of self-control is self-indulgence, drunkenness, gluttony, and excess. People without self-control are quick to judge and anger and give into peer pressure.

Judging by the fruit

Sometimes when Christians disagree over a thorny issue it is hard to know which people hold the truth. Jesus helps us here because he said “you shall know them by their fruit” in other words prophets are recognisable as true or false, by their spiritual fruit (Matthew 7:15-20). So rather than look at the issue itself, if a particular theological position causes its adherents to produce behaviour like insults, division, rage, harshness or judgemental condemnation, then it is possibly not a healthy position to defend. If another position results in the fruit of the spirit, then you can simply discern on whom the Spirit of the Lord rests (see Isaiah 11:2, Romans 8:9, and John 14:17).

Conclusion

The fruit of the Spirit represent how God’s love manifests in our loves to create a godly character. In Colossians St Paul says that we should clothe ourselves “with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience, bear with one another and forgive each other”, and “over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity” (Colossians 3:12-14).