Sudanese human rights activist assaulted in Newcastle

CSW’s Sudan Specialist Mohaned Elnour (Photo: Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

The current Sudanese Civil War has claimed countless lives already but its effects have even spilled over into the UK after an assault on a human rights advocate in Newcastle.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) said its Sudan specialist, Mohaned Elnour, was assaulted while speaking at a demonstration outside Newcastle City Hall to protest atrocities being committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.

The ongoing civil war is a conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). International attention briefly turned to the situation when the SAF lost control of the city of El-Fasher to the RSF.

Elnour denounced the actions of both sides while speaking on the stage during the protest, after which some members of the crowd began chanting pro-SAF slogans, and others surrounded him on the stage.

His microphone was turned off and Elnour was thrown to the ground and punched and kicked by at least five people.

Elnour continued speaking after members of the crowd intervened. The police asked him to leave and escorted the attackers away from the protest.

According to CSW, Elnour suffered a number of injuries, including a deep cut to his left thumb, a hairline fracture to his right wrist, aggravated pain to pre-existing slipped discs in his back, whiplash, and temporary blurred vision in one eye.

CSW said that Elnour’s case was far from unique and that many Sudanese rights activists in Britain have been targeted with abuse, threats and occasionally violence from their fellow countrymen.

Scot Bower, CEO of CSW, condemned the attack, “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We urge the Northumbria Police to conduct a detailed investigation into this assault, ensuring that those responsible face appropriate consequences.

"We applaud Mr Elnour’s courage and conviction in speaking out about the atrocities taking place in Sudan without fear or favour, and rising to address the crowd once again, moments after being attacked.”