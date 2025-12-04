Gaza's Christians praying for a peaceful Christmas

Mass on the First Sunday of Advent in the Holy Family Catholic Church, Gaza. (Photo: Holy Family Parish in Gaza)

Gaza’s small Christian population is preparing for what it hopes to be its first peaceful Christmas in two years.

The troubled territory has just three churches, one of which was of special interest to the late Pope Francis.

Despite his failing health, Pope Francis was in contact with the Holy Family Church on an almost daily basis in the final months of his life.

The church itself suffered losses during the war - a number of parishioners were killed by Israeli sniper fire and by what was possibly a tank shell that hit the church.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, who himself suffered injuries and refused to abandon his flock despite IDF evacuation orders, said that the church was doing its best to prepare for Christmas in what remain extremely difficult circumstances.

Speaking to charity Aid to Church in Need, Father Romanelli said, “The world should know that there are over two million people here who have nothing and need everything.

“We are deciding what to organise and we have begun rehearsing choirs and dabkes – Palestinian group dances – and we may even hold a small show outside the walls of our compound, if conditions permit.”

While officially there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, small scale violations continue. On Tuesday four people were wounded when an IDF drone targeted civilians in the Al-Tuffah district of Gaza.

Despite this, conditions have improved somewhat since the ceasefire came into effect in October.

Some items remain difficult to obtain, though, and many people are still in need of aid.

Father Romanelli said, “Since the fighting stopped, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has managed to send us important aid with which we have been able to help over 12,000 families”.

He added that he is trying to get some chocolate “whatever the cost… [hoping] it will do everyone good”.

For much of the conflict hundreds of locals, mostly Christian, took refuge in the church, a situation which largely continues despite the ceasefire.

Fr Romanelli said, “Some have tried to clean their houses or what is left of them. There is no sign of reconstruction, the lack of means causes suffering and the lack of prospects leaves people agitated.

“We should pray. We should pray a lot – for peace, and for all the inhabitants of this Holy Land, be it Gaza, Palestine or Israel.”