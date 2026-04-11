Stress Awareness Month: how to find peace in a restless world

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April marks Stress Awareness Month in the UK - a time set aside to reflect on something many of us quietly carry every day. At first, it might seem unnecessary. After all, stress feels like a normal part of life. But that’s exactly why awareness matters.

Stress touches everyone - from newborn babies adjusting to the world, to adults navigating responsibilities, expectations, and uncertainty. In its simplest form, stress is a natural physical response to danger. It was designed to protect us. But when stress becomes constant, when it is triggered by everyday life or becomes our default state, it begins to wear us down.

Research continues to show that the workplace is one of the biggest contributors to stress, alongside personal challenges. And if we are honest, life doesn’t necessarily get easier with age. Responsibilities increase, expectations grow, and many days can feel like an endless cycle of tasks and pressure.

In more severe cases, unmanaged stress can lead to physical illness, emotional breakdown, and even loss of life. This is why it’s so important not to dismiss it as “just part of life.” While stress may not disappear completely, it can be managed and even reduced.

I’m not a medical expert, but I want to share some biblically grounded advice that can help bring peace and perspective in the midst of stress.

1. Your worth is not your productivity

One of the deepest sources of stress is the belief that we must constantly prove ourselves. But the truth is that your worth is not measured by how much you do. God knew you, chose you, and loved you before you ever achieved anything (Jeremiah 1:5; Ephesians 1:4-5). You are already accepted (Romans 15:7).

There is nothing you need to earn, because God’s grace is not something we work for; it is a gift freely given (Ephesians 1:6; Ephesians 2:8-9; Romans 11:6). His love is not based on performance, success, or how much you manage to carry. It rests on who He is, not on what you do (Romans 5:8; 1 John 4:10).

When we begin to understand this, something shifts within us. The pressure to constantly perform starts to loosen. We can quiet that inner voice that demands more than we can sustainably give and instead rest in the grace of a God who loves us even in our weakness (Matthew 11:28-30; 2 Corinthians 12:9; Romans 8:26).

2. Honour your body as God’s temple

Your body is not just a tool to get things done - it is a gift. Scripture reminds us that our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). That means caring for ourselves is not selfish; it is wise and necessary (1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 3 John 1:2).

Rest without feeling guilty, because God Himself rested and showed that rest is part of a healthy rhythm of life (Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 20:8-10; Mark 6:31). Eat nourishing food and stay properly hydrated, because your body needs both to function well. Sleep well and give your body the chance to recover and be restored. Make time to move your body too, whether that means going for a walk, going for a run, or simply dancing in your room.

Also, take a moment to reflect: is what you’re doing actually helping your stress or just distracting you from it? Constant scrolling, for example, often numbs rather than heals and causes us to sleep late, meaning that we struggle to wake up the next day and feel tired instead of refreshed. If this is something you struggle with, why not try leaving your phone in another room when you go to bed and use a good old-fashioned alarm clock to wake you up.

3. Nourish your spirit

We often focus on physical and mental health but neglect the spiritual, yet they are deeply connected (1 Thessalonians 5:23; 3 John 1:2). When your spirit is weary, it can affect every other part of you (Proverbs 17:22; Psalm 32:3-4).

Nourish your spirit with the true sustenance that comes from God (Matthew 4:4; John 6:35). Read His Word regularly, let its truth steady your heart, and allow the hope and peace found in His promises to quiet your stress (Psalm 119:105; Joshua 1:8; Romans 15:13; Philippians 4:6-7).

As you remain rooted in Him, this makes room for the Holy Spirit to grow His fruit in you, filling your life with joy, peace, purpose and deeper inner stability in Him even in the midst of chaos (Galatians 5:22-23; Isaiah 26:3; John 16:33; John 15:1-8).

It doesn't have to be complicated. Try simple things like listening to an audio Bible on your way to work or while you cook, keeping a gratitude journal, or choosing one Bible verse to memorize each day. You'll be amazed by how much God works through small steps of faithfulness.

4. Bring your stress to God in prayer

Many of our worries come from things we cannot control (Proverbs 19:21; James 4:13-14).

Prayer is not just a religious routine - it is an act of surrender (Philippians 4:6-7; 1 Peter 5:7). It humbles us and gently reminds us that God is the One in control and we are not meant to carry everything alone (Psalm 46:10; Matthew 11:28-30). When you pray, you are placing your burdens into the hands of a God who is fully capable of holding them (Psalm 55:22; Isaiah 46:4; Psalm 37:5; Proverbs 3:5-6).

You are safe to let go.

5. Be intentional about what you consume

What you feed your mind matters (Proverbs 4:23; Romans 12:2). Content that promotes comparison, fear, or negativity can quietly increase stress. On the other hand, what you choose to focus on can bring life and peace (Philippians 4:8; Proverbs 14:30; Isaiah 26:3; Romans 8:6).

Shift your attention toward things that uplift your spirit, such as gospel music, faith-based podcasts, Christian books and devotionals, and most importantly, Scripture itself.

Let your focus return to the cross - the ultimate reminder of God’s endless love, faithfulness, and hope (Romans 5:8; Lamentations 3:22-23; Hebrews 12:2).

6. Consider your environment and community

The people and spaces around you have a powerful influence (1 Corinthians 15:33; Proverbs 13:20). Ask yourself: are the people around me encouraging or draining me? Does my environment bring peace or tension?

We are not meant to do life alone - and certainly not Christian life (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10; Hebrews 10:24-25). A strong, supportive Christian community can help carry burdens, offer encouragement, and remind you of truth when you forget it (Galatians 6:2; Romans 15:1-2; Proverbs 27:17).

Final thoughts

Dear reader, you were never meant to navigate life alone (Deuteronomy 31:8; Hebrews 13:5).

God is not distant from your stress - He is present in it (Psalm 46:1; Isaiah 43:2). He is always reaching out, inviting you to walk with Him through every pressure, every worry, and every uncertain moment (Matthew 11:28; Psalm 32:8). The question is: will you take His hand?

And if your stress feels overwhelming or unmanageable, please know this: seeking professional help is not a lack of faith. It is wisdom. This article is not a replacement for that support; it is simply a companion to it.

God wants you to dwell in His peace and rest, and step by step, you can learn to abide there with Him (John 15:4; Philippians 4:7; Matthew 11:29-30).