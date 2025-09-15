Short film series helps young people explore Jesus and life's big questions

Shine Films has launched a brand-new short film series, HOPE, to help young people explore life’s big questions and discover true and eternal hope in Jesus.

The free three-part series, available on YouTube with supporting resources, has been developed with input from youth organisations throughout the UK and Ireland.

HOPE engages with the hopelessness and yet openness to faith shaping the lives of many Gen Z today.

With each film tailored for use in schools, youth groups, churches, or one-to-one settings, Shine Films hope the series will provide a timely tool for faith conversations.

The release comes at a time when some evidence points to growing spiritual interest among young people in the UK.

A YouGov survey commissioned by the Bible Society found that church attendance has risen from 8% in 2018 to 12% in 2024, driven largely by Generation Z.

Men aged 18–24 showed the sharpest increase, with over one in five now attending church at least once a month compared to just 4% six years ago.

Women in the corresponding age range also saw a threefold rise, from 4% in 2018 to 12% in 2024.

The study further revealed that nearly one in three 18–24-year-olds said they would go if a friend extended an invitation, while a quarter voiced interest in exploring the Bible further - the highest of any age group.

Additional research by Youth for Christ’s Z-A Growing Spirituality report highlights similar findings among Generation Alpha (11–18-year-olds).

More than half identified as Christian (52%) and indicated they might go to church if a friend encouraged them (53%).

Two-thirds (65%) reported good impressions of their local churches.

However, the research also highlights that although many young people are spiritually interested, most do not have a solid knowledge of Christianity or strong links to traditional church life.

The Belief in Britain Report, published earlier this year and commissioned by Christopher Glasson, showed a sharp generational divide: while nearly seven in 10 over-65s identified as Christian, younger people leaned towards diverse spiritual expressions such as “mindfulness” and “nature” rather than conventional church worship.

This gap, Shine Films believes, makes resources like HOPE vital.

The Creative Director for one of Shine Films’ partners, Scripture Union, Jenny Hamill said: “We know that young people are grappling with questions about identity and purpose. This series gives them permission to wrestle with those questions, whilst clearly presenting Jesus as the one who brings real, lasting hope.”

The short six to eight minute long episodes mix interviews and stories designed to walk audiences through themes of hope, Christ as the true source of it, and the security found in faith.

Laura Hancock, lead researcher for Youth for Christ, said: “In 2025, many are spending more time in isolated environments, in the safety of a home with those they trust, engaging with the world primarily through their screens.

"This shift has deeply influenced not only whom they trust, but also what shapes their beliefs and decisions.

“Reach out and get involved with the young people in your communities … The time is now. It is urgent. Young people are looking for Jesus and waiting for someone to tell them about him.”