Young people increasingly open to faith and God, research finds

(Photo: Pexels/RogÃ©rio Martins)

Yet more research has suggested that the younger generations in Britain are increasingly interested in returning to God.

Earlier this year research commissioned by the Bible Society suggested that a “quiet revival” is taking place in Britain, particularly among Generation Z, those born around the turn of the millennium. Gen Z are increasingly attending church, with young men in particular showing a keen interest in returning to Britain’s historic faith.

Now, Youth for Christ (YfC) has revealed its own findings in its “Z-A Growing Spirituality” report, which looks at faith attitudes in the generation below Gen Z - Generation Alpha, or 11 to 18 year olds.

Just over half of those surveyed said they were Christian (52 per cent) but only 35 per cent described themselves as a “follower of Jesus”, although this was up 12 per cent from five years ago.

Around two thirds of respondents (65 per cent) said they had a positive view of churches in their local area, with only six per cent taking a negative view.

Importantly, just over half (53 per cent) said they would consider attending church if they were invited by a friend.

The study was carried out by DJS Research on behalf of Youth for Christ and drew on responses to 1,009 surveys completed by young people from across the UK.

It revealed that most young people make connections online rather than in a real world environment.

Ironically though, while young people spend large amounts of time online, they still regard online influencers as the least trustworthy source of information, preferring to rely instead on family and friends.

Lead researcher Laura Hancock said, “In 2025, many are spending more time in isolated environments, in the safety of a home with those they trust, engaging with the world primarily through their screens. This shift has deeply influenced not only whom they trust, but also what shapes their beliefs and decisions.”

The research also noted that Easter and Christmas provide a perfect opportunity for outreach, with more people than ever before attending church during these key Christian festivals.

Hancock said the research shows that now is the time for harvest in Britain.

“Reach out and get involved with the young people in your communities … The time is now. It is urgent. Young people are looking for Jesus and waiting for someone to tell them about him," she said.