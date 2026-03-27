Row over children's involvement in Muslim prayers at CofE school

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Reform UK MP Richard Tice has written to the Archbishop of Canterbury asking her to clarify how Church of England Schools teach children about other faiths.

His letter follows claims that primary school children at a CofE school were made to take part in an Islamic prayer ritual.

Tice said that the parents of a seven-year-old girl in his constituency complained that she had been “coerced, manipulated and cajoled” into kneeling towards Mecca and praying to Allah during an RE lesson.

The Christian father alleged that students were shown a video of Muslims praying in their customary way before being invited to “have a go”. At home his daughter said “We did prayers to Allah”.

This account has been disputed by the Diocese of Lincoln, which has oversight over the school.

According to The Telegraph, a spokesman for the Diocesan Board of Education, said, “During the lesson, which began following the relevant lesson plan, pupils were invited to demonstrate some of the movements associated with Muslim prayer.

“Although this was outside the lesson’s intended approach, it was not an act of worship – no prayers or religious words were spoken and no child was required to take part. No mats were used and pupils were not asked to face any particular direction.”

The spokesman also confirmed that the school would be reflecting on its approach.

In his letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Tice asked for more information on how Church schools “approach the teaching of other religions, particularly in a way that respects parental rights and avoids compelling pupils to participate in religious practices”.

He added, “This matter has understandably caused significant concern among parents and clarity on the Church’s position would be greatly appreciated.”