Religion is often left unspoken in the workplace despite widespread faith identity, research finds

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A significant proportion of employees in the UK who identify with a religion feel unable to openly express that aspect of their identity in the workplace, according to new research titled Religion at Work: the invisible dimension of workplace diversity.

The study, presented by workplace psychologist Professor Binna Kandola in an interview with Brian of Religious Freedom & Business Foundation, surveyed 610 UK employees from six faith groups - Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh - and points to a persistent gap between employers’ assumptions about inclusion and the everyday experiences of religious staff.

Although around 62% of people in the UK identify with a religion, the research suggests that faith is rarely discussed in professional settings.

Many employees actively avoid the topic altogether.

Around 59% of respondents said they believe religious discrimination exists in the workplace, while 66% reported feeling uncomfortable discussing religion at work.

Nearly half said they deliberately avoid such conversations due to concerns about tension, misunderstanding or conflict.

The findings point to what Professor Kandola described as religion being “largely invisible at work,” with many employees feeling unable to speak openly about their faith or bring that part of themselves into everyday working life.

He noted in the presentation: “This is real paradox between what people are interested in, what they can talk about, and the things that kind of, what people identify with the most, actually, they can't talk about.”

He added: “The Muslims talk about their faith more than other religions. In part of the other original research, I met Christians at that stage. They're very difficult to talk about Easter. Because Easter is just such a big date in the calendar, and it's not bunnies, rabbits and chocolate. It's actually something very profound, and it's the start of the religion, and, you know, their belief and all that.”

While severe incidents are less common, the study found that more subtle forms of bias are prevalent.

27% said they had seen religious discrimination in the workplace, while 15% said they had faced it themselves.

Examples ranged from stereotyping (27%) to intrusive questioning about personal beliefs (25%).

Some employees also reported feeling obliged to partake in events that did not align with their religious convictions (24%), while others described feeling marginalised or ridiculed after disclosing their faith (21%).

In more extreme cases, a small proportion (4%) of respondents said they had experienced verbal or even physical abuse linked to their religion.

Professor Kandola remarked: “A lot of these things here, to be honest, actually seem more, more obvious than you find on gender or race…

“And if it was any other group…a minority group…if that was what we found, that would be something the organisation would do something about. Because it's religion, it kind of continues.”

The findings also highlight a disconnect between organisational confidence and employee experience.

While a 2018 Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development survey found that more than 90% of employers considered themselves inclusive on religion, Professor’s Kandola’s latest research suggests many workers with faith still feel overlooked, uneasy or unsafe.

He argues that part of the problem is that religion is still too often left out of wider diversity and inclusion efforts, even though it is a central part of identity for many people.

The research also suggests limited religious understanding may be feeding the problem, with respondents indicating that while their own knowledge was moderate, awareness among colleagues was often weaker - a shortfall that can leave room for stereotypes, misunderstanding and discomfort around conversations about faith.

Professor Kandola stated: “People don't want to know. I find it's one of those areas where I kind of think it's not changing as rapidly as we might want.”

The study suggests that this silence may have wider implications.

Employees who feel unable to express their beliefs can experience reduced psychological safety, leading to disengagement and a diminished sense of belonging.

Additionally, drawing on wider research, Professor Kandola said there is long-standing evidence that people of faith often approach decision-making in more ethical ways.

He explained: “I'm not saying they become less ethical because they don't talk about their faith. But if talking about their faith is so difficult, does it mean that our decision making and organisations could be made more ethical by allowing them to talk about their faith in the workplace a little more openly?”

The report encourages organisations to take a more proactive approach by creating spaces for respectful conversations about religion.

Among the recommendations are setting clear expectations for dialogue, encouraging mutual respect, and fostering environments where employees feel safe to share their perspectives without fear of judgement.

Professor Kandola emphasised that improving how workplaces engage with religion is not just about inclusion, but also about strengthening organisational culture overall.