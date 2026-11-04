Questions raised about demolition of 19th century church in Manchester

All Souls Church was built in 1839-40 by William Haley and demolished on 5 October 2026. (Photo: SAVE)

A group that campaigns to bring new life into disused historic buildings has raised concerns that the demolition of a Grade-II listed church in Manchester may not have complied with planning and building regulations.

All Souls Church was built in the first half of the 19th century. In early October however, the council moved in with the bulldozers and began demolition.

Campaign group Save Britain’s Heritage (SAVE) said it believed the decision to demolish the church was taken due to serious safety concerns, in line with the Building Act. According to SAVE, the church “was allowed to deteriorate by its owner for decades” and in August there was a partial collapse of the church roof.

Following the collapse, a structural survey was conducted and it was shortly after this that the decision to demolish was apparently taken.

SAVE, which campaigns to find alternative uses for historic buildings, has raised concerns that the council may not have explored all alternatives to demolition.

The group said, “Legislation for the protection of listed buildings requires that under section 56 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990, a local authority must consider whether they should first exercise their powers to issue a repairs or urgent works notice, before taking action on a potentially dangerous structure under the Building Act 1984.”

SAVE said that neither Historic England nor the Georgian Group were involved in the decision to demolish and added that it had written to Manchester City Council asking for clarity on the decision-making process that led to the demolition.

All Souls was of special interest to SAVE as it was added to the group’s 2023 “Buildings at Risk” register.

The group said, “All Souls was one of several buildings featured in our 2023 report: Boom Not Bust: How Greater Manchester can build the future without destroying its past. The report champions reuse, making the case that … historic buildings should be seen as an asset, not a hindrance, in the city's pursuit of economic development.”

The Diocese of Manchester said, "The Diocese of Manchester entered into consultation regarding the Church of All Souls, Every Street, in the early 1980s. The church was subsequently closed and sold in 1984, and the diocese has not been involved in the management or control of the building for more than 40 years.

"As the diocese was not consulted on the proposed demolition of the former church building, we are unable to provide any further information or comment."

Manchester City Council has been contacted for comment.