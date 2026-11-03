Church of Scotland nominates first prison chaplain as Moderator of General Assembly

Prison chaplain Rev Jill Clancy in one of the five accommodation halls at HMP Barlinnie, Glasgow. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

For the first time in its 466-year history, the Church of Scotland has nominated a prison chaplain to serve as Moderator of its General Assembly.

The Rev Jill Clancy, 56, who currently serves at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow, is expected to take up the position in May 2027, becoming only the seventh woman to hold the role.

Clancy, who has spent the past nine years working at Scotland’s largest prison, will succeed the current Moderator, the Rt Rev Gordon Kennedy.

As Moderator, she will chair the Church’s annual General Assembly, where representatives deliberate on matters affecting its governance, ministry and future direction.

She will also spend a year representing the Church of Scotland across the country and internationally, engaging with ecumenical partners, faith leaders and local communities, as well as visiting presbyteries and church projects.

Reflecting on her nomination, Clancy admitted that she initially questioned whether she was suited to such a prominent position.

“I have the same questions now about becoming Moderator as I did at the time of my calling to ministry; I’m too young, not intellectual enough, I’ve got a strong Ayrshire accent,” she said.

However, she expressed confidence that her nomination was part of God’s calling, despite recognising that her approach might not appeal to everyone.

“I know I will not be to everyone’s taste, but I am who I am, and God has a reason and a purpose for me to be called into this role at this particular juncture in the life of the Church,” she remarked.

Originally from Kilwinning in North Ayrshire, Clancy previously served as a parish minister in Gourock, Glasgow and Ayrshire before moving into prison chaplaincy.

At HMP Barlinnie, where she is the only full-time Facilitating Chaplain, her ministry involves providing spiritual and pastoral support to prisoners and staff.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown, she also helped maintain a sense of connection within the prison by running its Barbed Wireless radio station under the nickname “DJ Jolly Jilly”.

Her nomination comes during a period of significant change for both the Church of Scotland and HMP Barlinnie, which is scheduled to close in 2028 following the planned opening of a new prison nearby.

Clancy revealed that she had never previously considered becoming Moderator and was surprised when two colleagues independently approached her about putting her name forward.

She recalled receiving their messages while on holiday in Benidorm, with one colleague suggesting that her experience navigating changes within the prison system would equip her to lead during a period of transition in the Church.

Another, a former student, believed she could bring a fresh perspective to the role.

Although initially reluctant, Clancy eventually agreed to pursue the nomination after several weeks of reflection.

Looking ahead, she said her time as Moderator would be centred on the Christian commandment to love God and one’s neighbour, a principle that has also shaped her ministry among prisoners.

Reflecting on her personal experiences, Clancy said: “A lot of healing has happened in my life. There’s been a lot of things I’ve had to go through, and I go through with the people I work with.

“I help them to do the same thing, to love themselves, to love other people, to have respect for others, to see that life is important.”

She added: “The umbrella over all of that is my relationship with God, and being able to share that relationship.”

Her appointment has also been welcomed by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), which has agreed to release her on secondment for the year.

The Rev Graham Bell, SPS Chaplaincy Advisor, described the nomination as a well-deserved recognition of Clancy’s years of service.

“Jill has made an outstanding contribution to prison chaplaincy over many years,” he said.

“Through her ministry, she has provided compassionate support to those in our care and to staff, bringing energy, warmth and dedication to everything she does.”