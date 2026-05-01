Proclaiming Good News through musical theatre

Gareth Hides
It Is Well With My Soul
A scene from "It Is Well With My Soul".

This week, I took my nine-year old daughter to London to see Starlight Express, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It’s very colourful, with plenty of energy, spectacle, and of course, roller skates!! My daughter was captivated throughout. So was I! But what message was it trying to tell? What conclusion did it bring me to? 

Some musicals can have really positive messages to share. Others not so much. And in many cases, despite a shallow message, they can be powerful! There can be something very special about visiting a theatre or watching a live performance.  

Christians are a people of Good News! It’s the Good News of Jesus that informs our whole lives -  including the message we bring to others. And we serve a creative God - the One who spoke and  creation itself exploded into life! What an opportunity, then, to use creative ways to share the Good News of Jesus. 

I have the privilege of doing just this through the ministry of Handiwork, a small ministry my wife Sarah and I set up just over two years ago to use musical theatre as a vehicle for mission and evangelism. One of our hallmarks as a company is seeking to make our performances accessible to the deaf community through offering BSL interpreted performances. 

Next month, from 1-9 May, we will be touring churches and community spaces telling the story of the people behind the old hymn, “It is Well with My Soul”. With a professional cast of seven actors and two professional technicians, we will be bringing the message of hope in Christ to the West Midlands and the South East through Musical Theatre. We’re also currently taking bookings from churches in January 2027, who want to host a performance as a follow up to their Christmas outreach programmes.

We’re passionate about telling stories of faith in a way that connects with audiences. We don’t just want people to be ‘entertained’, but to be challenged to follow Christ. It’s for this reason that everyone who attends one of our performances is offered a copy of John’s gospel as they leave - an opportunity to consider the message of the musical further in their own time.  

We also recognise the way the musical encourages Christians in their faith. There is power in the stories of men and women who have gone before us and have served the Lord in the face of challenge and tragedy. Rather than shrinking back from the question “Where is God with so much suffering in the world?”, our production confronts this head on: in the aftermath of a Civil War, in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, in the sinking of the Ville du Havre and the tragic loss of the Spafford daughters, here is God in the midst and here are people in the trenches of life with real, battle-proof faith. 

When peace like a river attendeth my way  

When sorrows like sea billows roll  

Whatever my lot, Thou hadst taught me to say  

It is well, it is well with my soul  

It was Gospel music pioneer Larry Norman who said, “Why should the devil have all the good music?” And it’s true! May we, as Christians, look for creative ways to point people to Jesus, including through music and drama. We have the best message to share: the Water of life for a thirsty world! 

“It is Well with My Soul” Tour dates: 

Thursday 30 April, 6pm - St Saviour’s Church, Retford 

Friday 1 May, 7pm - Himley Road Methodist Church, Dudley

Saturday 2 May, 7pm - Badsey Remembrance Hall, Evesham (BSL interpreted)

Wednesday 6 May, 7pm - Ravenscourt Baptist Church, Hammersmith (BSL interpreted)

Thursday 7 May, 7pm - Romford Baptist Church 

Friday 8 May, 7pm - Offington Park Methodist Church, Worthing 

Saturday 9 May, 7pm - Pollards Hill Baptist Church, South London 

www.handiwork.org.uk 

www.itiswellmusical.com

Rev Gareth Hides is artistic director of Handiwork Productions. 

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