Pope Leo XIV recovering after lung cancer surgery

(Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV has undergone successful surgery to remove a "small, localised nodule" from his lung and has returned to his room at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican has confirmed.

The Holy See Press Office said the operation had been completed as planned and that tissue examined during the operation confirmed a lung cancer diagnosis.

"The Pope had a good night in the hospital, got up and had breakfast," the Holy See Press Office said on Thursday morning.

The 71-year-old pontiff was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital earlier on Tuesday for the procedure, which was carried out by a specialist thoracic surgery team led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, the hospital’s chief thoracic surgeon.

Pope Leo revealed on Sunday that doctors had discovered the small, localised nodule during routine medical examinations. He said it had been detected at a very early stage and that doctors considered it advisable to remove it.

The pontiff decided to follow their advice and undergo surgery, telling those gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer about the planned procedure.

Doctors performed a lobectomy to extract the lower lobe of his right lung, confirming a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.



The Vatican has indicated that Pope Leo is expected to remain in hospital for approximately a week while he recovers from the operation.

His public engagements have been cancelled until 20 October.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth, is asking people to pray for the Pope.

He said: “It is with gratitude and relief that we learned that Pope Leo’s surgery on Tuesday at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital was successful."

He continued, “I ask that Catholics in England and Wales, and indeed all people of goodwill, pray for Pope Leo - in our homes and in our parishes - that he may be restored to full health after a period of rest and recuperation.

“We also remember all those who are experiencing illness at this time, and keep them, their families and those who care for the sick in our prayers.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, has also offered her prayers.

"My daily prayers remain with Pope Leo XIV following his cancer diagnosis, and I assure the Holy Father and the Catholic faithful of the prayers of the Church of England and the Anglican Communion," she said.

"I pray that the Holy Spirit - the Comforter, Healer and Giver of Life - will sustain him in the days and weeks ahead, and that his recovery will be swift and complete."