Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace in Sudan and Ukraine amid growing humanitarian crises

Duncan Williams
Sudan
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pope Leo XIV has renewed his call for peace in both Sudan and Ukraine, urging political and military leaders to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law.

Speaking during his Angelus address in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, the pope expressed particular concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan, where more than 500,000 people are reportedly without access to essential supplies following a prolonged military siege.

“I continue to follow with concern the tragic situation in Sudan, especially in the city of el-Obeid,” Leo said. “In expressing my spiritual closeness to all the people of the nation, I renew my appeal to those in authority to guarantee humanitarian corridors for the civilian population.”

Sudan remains embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Reports from the region have highlighted the impact of ongoing fighting, including widespread displacement, food shortages and attacks affecting civilians.

The leader of the Catholic Church also addressed the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, lamenting the growing loss of civilian life.

“These incidents are occurring one after another; indeed, they are multiplying, resulting in ever-increasing numbers of civilian victims, including children,” he said.

Renewing his appeal for compliance with international humanitarian law, the pontiff called on both sides to avoid targeting civilian populations.

“In the face of so much anguish, I renew my heartfelt appeal for humanitarian law to be respected and for both sides to cease attacks on civilian targets,” Leo said.

“War only begets more war and causes immense suffering.”

Alongside his comments on global conflicts, Pope Leo reflected on the Gospel account of Jesus walking on water and encouraged Christians to place their trust in Christ during times of uncertainty and fear.

He said the disciples were transformed by Christ’s presence and suggested that the miracle serves as a reminder that believers should not lose hope when faced with life's difficulties.

“Whatever the circumstances, Jesus does not abandon us, and if we humbly welcome him into the boat of our lives - through prayer, the sacraments and listening to his Word - in him, we will find peace, light and strength for our journey,” he said.

The pope encouraged people of faith to welcome God into their lives through prayer, participation in the sacraments and attentive listening to Scripture, saying these practices help Christians find strength and direction amid the challenges of the modern world.

His remarks formed part of a wider appeal for peace, compassion and hope as conflicts continue to affect millions of people across the globe.

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