Pope and Trump trade criticism amid escalating Iran war tensions

Pope Leo has spoken out repeatedly against war. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Donald Trump has intensified his dispute with Pope Leo XIV, blending pointed political criticism with a controversial social media post that has drawn condemnation from allies and opponents alike.

The US president launched his attack after Pope Leo criticised the war in Iran, warning that God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have their “hands full of blood”. In response, Mr Trump described the pontiff as “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy”, and claimed that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican”.

The row escalated further when Mr Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure healing a sick person. The post sparked widespread backlash, including from some of his own supporters, who branded it blasphemous. It was later deleted.

Asked about the image, Mr Trump said: “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”

Criticism was swift. Brilyn Hollyhand, a former youth adviser to the Republican National Committee, wrote: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop.” Former swimmer Riley Gaines also questioned the post, saying: “Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Despite removing the image, Mr Trump stood by his broader criticism of the pontiff, particularly over Iran. “He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran. And you cannot have a nuclear Iran,” he said, adding that the Bishop of Rome “would not be happy with the end result” if conflict escalated.

Pope Leo, speaking to journalists, adopted a more measured tone but did not retreat. “I have no fear of the Trump administration,” he said, stressing that his calls for peace are rooted in the Gospel. “We are not politicians … but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker.” He also declined to engage directly in a prolonged argument, saying: “I don’t want to get into a debate with him … I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.”

The clash echoes Mr Trump’s 2016 dispute with Pope Francis over immigration, when the then-candidate criticised the pontiff and called his remarks “disgraceful”. However, that disagreement was short-lived, with Mr Trump quickly softening his tone and later praising Francis as a “wonderful guy”.

This time, the conflict appears more entrenched. Mr Trump has indicated he will not apologise, saying: “No, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong … He went public. I’m just responding.” Meanwhile, the head of the Catholic Church has continued to voice criticism on issues including the war and migration.

The dispute also carries wider political significance. Catholic voters were crucial to Mr Trump’s 2024 election victory, with more than half backing him - an unusually strong showing for a group that typically splits more evenly. Recent data suggests Catholics have remained relatively supportive of his agenda compared with other groups.

However, analysts warn that a prolonged and increasingly personal clash with the first American pope - who enjoys strong approval ratings in the United States - could test that support. The controversy surrounding the AI image, in particular, has unsettled some Christian supporters, with conservative commentator Erick Erickson suggesting that some are “waking up to his blasphemy”.

Unlike in 2016, neither side appears willing to de-escalate. With tensions persisting and criticism continuing on both sides, the dispute risks becoming a more significant political and cultural flashpoint.