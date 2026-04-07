Pastor preaches in Bristol city centre despite fears of arrest

Pastor Dia Moodley being arrested in Bristol city centre in November 2025. (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom)

A pastor has returned to street preaching in Bristol city centre just over four months after he was arrested for his comments on Islam and transgender ideology.

Pastor Dia Moodley was arrested last November on suspicion of committing a “religiously aggravated” public order offence and “inciting religious hatred” under the Public Order Act 1986 while street preaching in Broadmead, Bristol. He is still being investigated over his comments.

It was his second arrest by Avon and Somerset Police for his public comments on Islam and transgender ideology. The first was in March 2024 but the investigation was later dropped.

Following his arrest last November, Pastor Moodley refrained from preaching again, including over Christmas, out of concerns that he would run into trouble with the police again, but returned to the streets over Easter feeling that it was his Christian duty to preach at this time of year.

Speaking ahead of his return to street preaching on Saturday, he said the police investigation had hindered his public ministry "because of the uncertainty over whether the police consider my entirely lawful speech to be a crime because it offends Muslims and others".

“The process truly has become the punishment for me," he said.

In comments to The Telegraph, Pastor Moodley admitted there was "fear in my heart" that he would be arrested again while preaching over Easter.

Earlier this month, Moodley attended a voluntary interview under caution during which he claims he was asked why he preached in an area where he knew a certain group of people would be present.

He accused the police of "two-tier policing" and "bias" against Christian speech, and said he feared that the authorities are "allowing Christianity to be pushed out of public spaces in the UK in favour of allowing Islam or other beliefs to dominate".

He called on police to drop their investigation.

“I consider public preaching to be an essential part of my worship, which the police have de facto inhibited, due to their investigation," he said.

"There are no Islamic or progressive blasphemy laws in this country, and yet time and time again the police have censored me as if there are."

Pastor Moodley is being supported by the Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF). Barrister and ADF legal counsel, Jeremiah Igunnubole, said that causing offence was not a crime.

“Bristol city centre is not a Muslim area or a progressive area in which [Christian] worldviews cannot be criticised," he said.

"Every area in Britain is subject to the rule of law, which includes the protection of the right to freedom of speech.

"Permitting one group to have a veto over another undermines the principle of equality under the law and reintroduces blasphemy laws through the backdoor."